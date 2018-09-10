Caster Concepts Sets Up Booth at This Year’s GSE Expo

Caster Concepts, the leading provider of light, medium, and heavy-duty caster wheels in the US, announces its booth at the 2018 International Ground Support Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

Caster Concepts, headquartered in Albion, Michigan and serving various companies and industries worldwide, will occupy booth number 385 at the 2018 International Ground Support Expo. The GSE, which takes place annually in Las Vegas, Nevada, highlights new technology and innovation occurring in the ground support industry worldwide.

Caster Concepts’ Ground Support Solutions

Caster Concepts’ goal involves reducing work-related injuries and boosting overall productivity, all without breaking the bank. They provide casters and wheels in various styles and types, and they also work directly with engineers and developers to create individual custom casters to solve unique problems. In the ground support industry, these problems are exacerbated by changing conditions, including extreme temperatures, various forms of precipitation, and uneven ground. Caster Concepts has worked hard to create numerous industry-leading solutions to promote strength and safety despite these challenges.

Five Traits of Quality Ground Support Casters

Caster Concepts’ line of ground support products can resolve five very common issues.

Overexertion – Many of the company’s products are designed to reduce energy expenditure and improve overall ergonomics. The TWERGO line of casters are some of the most efficient, long-lasting, and ergonomic casters on the market today.

Many of the company’s products are designed to reduce energy expenditure and improve overall ergonomics. The TWERGO line of casters are some of the most efficient, long-lasting, and ergonomic casters on the market today. Extreme Weight – Ground support equipment is often required to move huge amounts of weight. Unique Drive Casters can make even the heaviest job simpler by allowing the operator to simply push a button to move a load.

Ground support equipment is often required to move huge amounts of weight. Unique Drive Casters can make even the heaviest job simpler by allowing the operator to simply push a button to move a load. Shock Absorption – The Modern Suspension Systems series of casters are perfect for outdoor applications where shock absorption is key. What’s more, thanks to their aluminum design, they are also corrosion-resistant.

The Modern Suspension Systems series of casters are perfect for outdoor applications where shock absorption is key. What’s more, thanks to their aluminum design, they are also corrosion-resistant. Side and Impact Loading – Traditional casters can collapse during heavy side and impact loading, but this is not the case with Hercules casters from Caster Concepts. They offer reinforced legs and maintenance-free swivels with sealed ball bearings.

Traditional casters can collapse during heavy side and impact loading, but this is not the case with Hercules casters from Caster Concepts. They offer reinforced legs and maintenance-free swivels with sealed ball bearings. Durability – For even better shock absorption, pneumatic and semi-pneumatic casters are the solution. They move effortlessly over uneven ground and rough terrain while cushioning the load.

Each one of Caster Concepts’ extensive line of products is designed with safety, durability, and productivity in mind. The company will also work directly with its clients to design and fabricate custom casters to suit individual needs.

To learn more about Caster Concepts’ unique line of casters suited for the ground support industry, you can visit their website or call (888) 801-7247. You can even request a quote online. To learn more about the International Ground Support Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 1 to October 4, 2018, you can visit the GSE website.

About the Company: Caster Concepts is located in Albion, Michigan. The company provides a wide range of casters to various industries both in the United States and abroad. They are known for their reputation for honesty, reliability, and quality, and they continue to expand the diversity of their products to meet any need in any industry, whether this involves custom machining or mass fabrication. For more information please visit https://www.casterconcepts.com.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty casters and industrial caster wheels. We provide high quality, industrial strength casters and replacement caster wheels.