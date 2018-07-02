Caster Concepts’ Revolutionary TWERGO® Caster is a Patented Force Reducing Wheel

The TWERGO® caster, a patented product available from Caster Concepts, reduces starting force and improves ergonomics.

Caster Concepts, located in Albion, Michigan, is one of the country’s leading providers of various caster wheels designed for nearly any imaginable industry. They take on-the-job safety and risk prevention seriously by researching industry needs and engineering casters that suit individual applications perfectly. The revolutionary patented TWERGO® caster, available only through Caster Concepts, offers reduced starting force and makes operation safer.

TWERGO® Caster Features

The team at Caster Concepts worked with engineers in a variety of industries to develop its one-of-a-kind TWERGO® line of products. These casters are unlike any other thanks to the unique tread thickness and material. It is a patented force-reducing technology that is designed to allow operators to start loads moving with less force. What’s more, it allows operators to move loads around corners without the traditional scrubbing and sliding that other casters might create. Aside from this unique tread, TWERGO® casters from Caster Concepts offer the following features:

Multiple wheel design – Each caster comes in a set of two or three wheels, which increases maximum load sizes and makes movement more ergonomic.

Aluminum die-cast wheel hub cores – Thanks to the unique design, the cores are incredibly strong and sturdy, but lightweight at the same time.

Independently rotating wheels – Each wheel moves independently of the next. This not only helps reduce friction, but it also helps to minimize scrubbing, scuffing, and flooring damage.

Tapered tread – The tapered tread is another important feature as it helps to push debris out of the caster's path, further reduce friction, and encourage consistent wear across the entire tread surface, which will ultimately extend the caster's life.

Sealed ball bearings – Thanks to the sealed design, TWERGO® casters are virtually maintenance-free. They will perform consistently over an extended period, save you money, and improve your productivity.

Parabolic wheel face – Finally, the parabolic wheel face design is the key factor in TWERGO® casters' ability to reduce friction. Initial push forces are reduced by an average of 25%, and the parabolic wheel face also helps to minimize wear over time.

Benefits of TWERGO® Casters

Making the switch to TWERGO® casters can benefit companies in nearly any industry in multiple ways. First and foremost, because less force is required to start and turn heavy loads, injury risks decrease. The virtually maintenance-free design minimizes downtime for repairs and maintenance, which boosts productivity. Finally, these casters were built to last thanks to all their incredible features, and with a maximum capacity of 4200 pounds per individual caster, they can carry even some of the heaviest loads.

