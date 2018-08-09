Caster Concepts Offers Various Industry-Leading Heavy-Duty Casters for Ground Support Equipment

Caster Concepts offers a variety of heavy-duty casters custom designed for ground support equipment.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) August 9th, 2018

For many decades, Caster Concepts has specialized in designing, creating, and manufacturing custom casters for a variety of ground support equipment uses. Though the company does focus on casters for any and all applications, they go far beyond the traditional to provide solutions for any industry or need.

Caster Concepts’ Goal

When it comes to the creation of heavy-duty casters for ground support equipment, minimizing injuries and maximizing overall productivity are at the top of Caster Concepts’ priority list. The company knows that durability and safety that goes above and beyond the standard is a requirement. Ground support equipment is in use year-round in various weather conditions, including ice and snow, rain, and even hundred-degree heat. What’s more, these casters must support exceptionally heavy loads across even terrain. Caster Concepts strives to provide the highest quality products associated with a name that your industry can trust.

Options for Heavy Load Movement

Aside from custom casters that can be built to any industry’s specifications and needs, Caster Concepts has an impressive line of products that work well in the ground support industry and resolve many common issues.

Overexertion – Lack of ergonomics is the number one cause of overexertion injuries in the ground support industry, and Caster Concepts’ unique TWERGO casters are designed to tackle this issue head-on. They reduce push force (both initial and continuous) by 25%, minimize scrubbing to reduce friction, and dispel debris to enhance safety.

Extremely Heavy Loads – To maximize the ability to move the heaviest of loads without sacrificing efficiency or productivity, consider the unique Drive Casters only from Caster Concepts. These motorized units relieve ground support crews of their physical stress, making it simpler for a single operator to move even the biggest loads safely over all types of terrain.

Corrosion and Shock Resistance – The Modern Suspension casters, a subsidiary product, are designed with aircraft ground support in mind. The line consists of maintenance and engine stand casters as well as aircraft wheel dolly casters made of lightweight, corrosion-resistant aluminum. Nonetheless, they are rugged and durable, which means they can support as much as 6,500 pounds. These are also available in steel, which can support up to 25,000 pounds per caster.

Side & Impact Loading – Side and impact loads put a lot of stress on casters, and it's important that you choose options that will not fail during the process. Hercules Casters were designed with this sort of use in mind. They support 1500 pounds per caster and can be used over inconsistent flooring and even in the presence of potholes. The swivels contain precision-sealed bearings for a longer lifespan, too.

These are only a handful of the options Caster Concepts can provide when it comes to heavy-duty loads carried by ground support equipment. To learn more, fill out the contact form at the bottom of the webpage or call Caster Concepts toll-free at 1-888-731-3379 today. For more information please visit https://www.casterconcepts.com.

