Caster Concepts Honored as One of the 2018 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch”

Caster Concepts has been recognized as one of the 2018 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

Caster Concepts will be honored at an awards ceremony during the fourteenth annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, May 3, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan.

The leader in heavy duty industrial caster and wheel solutions for virtually every industry, Caster Concepts has a long history of quality products, outstanding service and a never-ending desire for exceptional results.

“I am honored to have Caster Concepts chosen as a “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch” honoree. This award is a credit to all the employees that work hard daily to deliver great products to our customers” stated William Dobbins President of Caster Concepts, Inc. Dobbins went on to say “This award is also a reflection of the determination of the Key Leadership Team to build a sustainable business. I am very proud of each and every one of them and thankful for their leadership.”

Companies making it to the “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch” list are a remarkable group of second-stage companies. Defined as having 6 to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants, these companies form the backbone of Michigan’s economy. Representing all regions of the state and a diverse range of industries, companies like Caster Concepts are known for their exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, creation of innovation or use of innovation in creative ways, and their sustainable competitive advantage.

Winners were selected by Michigan-based judges from the banking, economic development, entrepreneurship development, and venture capital communities.

Michigan 50 Companies to Watch is presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. The program received over 600 award nominations in 2018.

Founding sponsors are the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, PNC Bank, AF Group, and Dynamic Edge, Inc.

The Michigan Small Business Development Center is the managing partner of Michigan Celebrates Small Business in 2018. Michigan Celebrates Small Business was founded by the Michigan Small Business Development Center, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, U.S. Small Business Administration – Michigan, Edward Lowe Foundation, Michigan Business Network, and the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Information about Michigan Celebrates Small Business can be found at www.MichiganCelebrates.biz.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty casters and industrial caster wheels. We provide high quality, industrial strength casters and replacement caster wheels.