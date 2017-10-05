Caster Concepts Heavy Duty Caster Wheels Proudly Made in the USA

Caster Concepts, an industry-leading designer and developer of heavy-duty caster wheels used in various industries, makes all of its casters and wheels in the United States

Albion, MI (PRUnderground) October 5th, 2017

With so many companies outsourcing their manufacturing to countries outside the US to save money, Caster Concepts takes pride in ensuring that each of its products is designed, developed, tested, and manufactured in America.

Caster Concepts’ main office is found in Albion, Michigan. Here, at their headquarters, the designers, engineers, and experts work hard in state-of-the-art labs to create casters and wheels designed to solve problems in various industries. Whether the concern is safety, productivity, or even reducing maintenance costs, Caster Concepts is capable of creating the perfect solution for any industry.

With a diverse line of products and services, Caster Concepts can meet any imaginable manufacturing requirement. Machining and laser technology are important when it comes to fabricating casters, wheels, and their various parts and accessories. What’s more, the company has a focus on improving not only the local community and giving back where possible, but also to supporting their country’s economy through gainful employment right here at home. That’s why all Caster Concepts products are designed and manufactured in the United States of America.

Thanks to the company’s mass customization setup, they can mass-produce caster wheels in the US efficiently and cost-effectively. This savings is passed on to each one of the company’s clients, but the real benefit is the ability to provide small batches of customized products in about half the time as their competitors – and in less than a quarter of the time as companies who must import their finished products from overseas manufacturing facilities.

The benefits of products made in the USA are many, but for Caster Concepts, it is simply the right thing to do and yet another way to contribute to the economy. For more information please visit: http://www.casterconcepts.com.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty casters and industrial caster wheels. We provide high quality, industrial strength casters and replacement caster wheels.