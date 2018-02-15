Caster Concepts, a Leader in Heavy Duty Industrial Casters, Offers Train and Locomotive Solutions

An industry leading caster manufacturer, Caster Concepts, offers an extensive range of solutions for trains and locomotives.

Finding the correct casters to use in the railroad industry can seem like an insurmountable challenge. However, Caster Concepts, a Michigan based manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that they are able to provide an extensive range of casters that have been specially designed for use on various models of trains and locomotives.

Caster Concepts realizes that the type of equipment that is needed to assemble trains and locomotives needs to be as durable and long lasting as the rail cars. As a result, the company has developed a number of V-groove and single flanged wheels specifically for this industry.

When designing and manufacturing wheels for the railroad industry, the engineers at Caster Concepts ensure that each product is machined according to the most precise tolerances possible. This ensures that they will be able to perform according to the highest possible industry standards. The company has been providing the railroad industry with Beyond Standard manufacturing solutions for many years.

The V-groove and wheels manufactured by the company can be crafted from steel or cast iron, depending on client requirements, and they have been specifically designed for use on rails. Wheels are designed to withstand a maximum capacity of 15,000 lbs., and have temperature resistant capabilities of up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit.

The flanged wheels that are crafted by Caster Concepts have been carefully designed to ensure that they operate as efficiently as possible on steel tracking, and can be manufactured from either steel or ductile iron. These wheels also have a load capacity of 15,000 lbs., and can withstand temperatures of up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition to the casters designed for trains and locomotives, the company designs and produces several other types of wheels such as drive casters and conversion drive casters. Caster Concepts is also one of few companies that are willing and able to design and manufacture custom casters that can be used in several different industries and applications.

All of the custom caster products are built to order according to a client’s unique specifications. If at any time a customer is unable to find a suitable caster to fulfill their particular requirements, they can visit the company’s website and view the custom CAD configurator. Alternatively, they are welcome to contact the company at any time so that a custom solution can be designed for them.

