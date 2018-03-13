CarVision.com is Pleased to Bring the Mitsubishi Name to Their Dealership

After 20 years as Norristown, Pennsylvania’s leading pre-owned car dealership, CarVision.com is thrilled to announce that they are partnering with one of the most successful auto brands in the world.

CarVision.com is now a Mitsubishi Dealership. Current and future customers can choose from the exciting and award-winning lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles in addition to the CarVision.com inventory of high-quality pre-owned vehicles.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvannia (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

Why Mitsubishi?

Here at CarVision.com, our commitment to supporting our community, taking care of our environment, treating customers like close friends, and growing our business for the good of our employees and clients is the heart and soul of our success.

The founder, and owner of Carvision.com, Dean Cafiero, is a trendsetter in the auto industry. The values he embraces as a businessman and as a family man mirror those of Mitsubishi Corporation.

The three corporate principles at Mitsubishi include a responsibility to enrich society materially and spiritually while contributing to preserving the environment, a commitment to conduct business with fairness and integrity, and a promise to expand business with a global perspective.

CarVision.com and Mitsubishi are a natural fit.

CarVision.com is now a Certified Mitsubishi Service and Parts Center

Not only is the Cafiero family car dealership the newest Mitsubishi dealership and leading used vehicle dealership in Norristown, PA, they are also now a Certified Mitsubishi Service and Parts Center.

The most qualified auto technicians in the area are right here at CarVision.com. They are ready to address any concerns you have about your vehicle. Not only can you purchase a new Mitsubishi vehicle at our convenient Norristown location, you can also have your routine maintenance and Mitsubishi warranty work performed here, as well.

Schedule your next service appointment through our CarVision.com online form or by calling 267-699-7209.

The best parts of CarVision.com remain the same

Even with the big changes at CarVision.com, the customer service staff is committed to finding the right financing for any credit situation. Don’t let your past keep you from moving forward. Our finance department has many options and considers every credit situation.

At CarVision.com, we’ve put over 50,000 happy drivers on the road in a vehicle that’s a great fit for their budget and lifestyle. Now, as we join forces with Mitsubishi, as a new car dealership, we’d like to extend an invitation to our customers to return and see the new and improved CarVision.com.

If you’ve never visited our dealership, please stop in. Whether you are in the market for a new Mitsubishi, are looking for a high-quality used vehicle, or just want to talk about cars, Team Cafiero can’t wait to meet you.

About Unlimited Auto Market LLC