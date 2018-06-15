CarVision.com, Car Vision, Car Vision.com Award Winning Dealership

Earlier this year owner and CEO Dean Cafiero gave his customers a lot more to think about when the operation that spearheaded online used car sales in the area as CarVision.com — browsing through photos, videos, vehicle histories and pricing for every car in the inventory, customers could easily do all their homework before ever stepping foot on the car lot — took on a Mitsubishi franchise and was re-christened Car Vision Mitsubishi.

Norristown, PA, US (PRUnderground) June 14th, 2018

Car Vision.com in Lower Providence re-branded as Car Vision Mitsubishi

About CarVision.com

Car Vision is Proud to be independently owned & operated by the Husband & Wife team Cafiero. Supporting local sports in the community.

We are proud to have Sold over 20,000 cars, trucks and suv’s and to give back to our community.

(1) We are a ”No-Hassle No-Haggle” dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so there is no need to worry if you’re getting the right price. Our ”Market Based” pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much.

(2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and trained to be more of a ”Buyer’s Assistant” than a typical sales person.

(3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. We provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car.

(4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process.

(5) Are you are looking to sell your car? Consider us your first option, we’ll buy your car!

Car Vision started small with about 20 cars on the lot. Always innovating we were one of the first car dealerships to put pictures of our cars on the internet. Today, our inventory grew, but our customer service standards remain that of a smaller, husband and wife dealership. We’re not like other dealers who forget about you after the sale. Each car that goes out our doors, goes with a customer whose name we’ll remember, because we didn’t sell them a car, we created a friendship with that person. So stop by, to buy a car, change your oil, or just hang out and talk about cars.