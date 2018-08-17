Carrie Underwood Promo Code/Discount Code for Floor Seats and General Admission at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Carrie Underwood general admission (GA) tickets, front row seats, floor seats and VIP seats for all "Cry Pretty" tour dates – add promo code CONCERT.

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Carrie Underwood tickets in conjunction with Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” tour in support of her new album by the same name. While tickets go on sale Friday August, 17th at 10am ET, the tour itself won’t begin until May 1st, 2019 when she visits Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

Underwood announced the start of the tour via YouTube last week which also came with another surprise; she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child. Understandably, this is why she isn’t touring sooner. Once she hits the road, she’ll be joined by opening acts Maddie and Tay as well as Runaway June.

This tour and album is the first since her accidental fall at home back in November that saw her break her wrist and suffer cuts to her face that resulted in many stitches. The ‘Cry Pretty 360 Tour’ is her first since her ‘Storyteller Tour’ wrapped in 2016 so her fans are clearly looking forward to her returning to the stage.

Underwood’s tour will hit 55 cities across the United States and Canada and wraps up on Halloween Night 2019 in Detroit, MI.

Carrie Underwood 2019 Tour Dates:

May 1 — Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum

May 3 — Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 4 — N. Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena

May 6 — San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

May 9 — Phoenix, AZ. at Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 11 — Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Center

May 12 — Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

May 14 — Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center

May 16 — Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

May 18 — Bakersfield, CA at Rabobank Arena

May 21 — Portland, OR at MODA Center at Rose Garden

May 22 — Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena

May 24 — Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

May 25 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

May 28 — Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

May 31 — Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre

June 2 — Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place

June 9 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

June 10 — Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre

June 13 — Hershey, PA at Giant Center

June 15 — Cincinnati, OH at U.S. Bank Arena

June 16 — Indianapolis, ID at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 18 — St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

June 20 — Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum

June 21 — Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 10 — San Diego at Valley View Casino Center

September 12 — Los Angeles at Staples Center

September 14 — Salt Lake Cityat Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 16 — Denver at Pepsi Center

September 18 — Wichita, KS at Intrust Bank Arena

September 19 — Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

September 21 — Houston at Toyota Center

September 22 — Lafayette, LA at Cajundome

September 24 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

September 25 — Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena

September 27 — Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

September 29 — Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

September 30 — Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

October 2 — New York City at Madison Square Garden

October 4 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 5 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

October 10 — Boston at TD Garden

October 12 — Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

October 13 — Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

October 16 — Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena

October 17 — Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

October 19 — Atlanta at Philips Arena

October 20 — Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

October 23 — Memphis at FedEx Forum

October 24 — Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

October 26 — Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

October 27 — Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 29 — Chicago at United Center

October 31 — Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

