Carrie Underwood Promo Code/Discount Code for Floor Seats and General Admission at TicketDown.com

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Carrie Underwood tickets in conjunction with Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” tour in support of her new album by the same name. While tickets go on sale Friday August, 17th at 10am ET, the tour itself won’t begin until May 1st, 2019 when she visits Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.
Underwood announced the start of the tour via YouTube last week which also came with another surprise; she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child. Understandably, this is why she isn’t touring sooner. Once she hits the road, she’ll be joined by opening acts Maddie and Tay as well as Runaway June.
This tour and album is the first since her accidental fall at home back in November that saw her break her wrist and suffer cuts to her face that resulted in many stitches. The ‘Cry Pretty 360 Tour’ is her first since her ‘Storyteller Tour’ wrapped in 2016 so her fans are clearly looking forward to her returning to the stage.
Underwood’s tour will hit 55 cities across the United States and Canada and wraps up on Halloween Night 2019 in Detroit, MI.
Carrie Underwood 2019 Tour Dates:
May 1 — Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum
May 3 — Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4 — N. Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena
May 6 — San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
May 9 — Phoenix, AZ. at Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11 — Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Center
May 12 — Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
May 14 — Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center
May 16 — Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
May 18 — Bakersfield, CA at Rabobank Arena
May 21 — Portland, OR at MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22 — Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena
May 24 — Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome
May 25 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
May 28 — Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
May 31 — Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre
June 2 — Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place
June 9 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
June 10 — Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre
June 13 — Hershey, PA at Giant Center
June 15 — Cincinnati, OH at U.S. Bank Arena
June 16 — Indianapolis, ID at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18 — St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
June 20 — Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum
June 21 — Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 10 — San Diego at Valley View Casino Center
September 12 — Los Angeles at Staples Center
September 14 — Salt Lake Cityat Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 16 — Denver at Pepsi Center
September 18 — Wichita, KS at Intrust Bank Arena
September 19 — Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
September 21 — Houston at Toyota Center
September 22 — Lafayette, LA at Cajundome
September 24 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
September 25 — Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena
September 27 — Nashville at Bridgestone Arena
September 29 — Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
September 30 — Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
October 2 — New York City at Madison Square Garden
October 4 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
October 5 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
October 10 — Boston at TD Garden
October 12 — Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
October 13 — Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
October 16 — Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
October 17 — Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
October 19 — Atlanta at Philips Arena
October 20 — Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
October 23 — Memphis at FedEx Forum
October 24 — Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
October 26 — Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
October 27 — Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
October 29 — Chicago at United Center
October 31 — Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
