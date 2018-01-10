CarpetGurus Introduced Must Read Section to Pick Best Carpet Extractor and Cleaner

Beverly Hills, CA (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

CarpetGurus, a website that is associated with apt reviews of carpet extractors and carpet cleaners has introduced “Must Read” section on its navigation menu bar to help buyers looking out for carpet extractor and cleaner. The editor associated with the website said that “We decided to include must read section instead of regular blog to provide information to customers which can help them in choosing the best carpet cleaners from those available in the market, maintenance tips etc.”

Carpets are used invariably in houses, offices etc. But many people do not know that carpets need to be cleaned on a regular basis. This is because carpets act as a storehouse of dust, allergens, harmful bacteria, pet hair and many other dust particles that can cause diseases.

CarpetGurus has emerged as the most trusted website for people who wish to invest in carpet cleaners and carpet extractors. The site provides honest reviews about the numerous carpet cleaners and extractors available in the market. This can help people in choosing the best carpet cleaner or extractor suitable for the needs of their houses or offices.

“Carpets are very expensive and hence should be maintained. So investing in a good carpet cleaner or extractor can prolong the life of a carpet. One should clean the carpets regularly especially in houses where there are small kids or pets. As in these houses there are more chances of carpets getting stained or strewn with pet hair which in turn can cause bacteria and allergens to pile up leading to skin diseases, respiratory infections and many more.” the editor noted.

The ratings and reviews on Carpet Gurus are intended to make people aware of the fact that investing in a good carpet cleaner goes a long way in maintaining the health and hygiene at home. Purchasing a good carpet cleaner is way more ideal than renting one and is also cheaper comparatively.

While speaking in the newsroom, the editor says that “Carpet Gurus decided to include this section to reach out to people and educate them about carpet cleaning techniques, the brands they should buy and why it is essential. They will be written by the experts at carpet Gurus and can help people in choosing the best carpet cleaners.”

About CarpetGurus

CarpetGurus bring you the latest and most detailed carpet extractor and cleaner reviews. We manually test each carpet cleaning machine and give you an unbiased list of pros, cons and recommendations.

Our team of reviewers consist of industry experts, auto detailing professionals and homeowners with years of experience cleaning their carpets. If you want to keep your carpet squeaky clean, you have come to the right place. Get started now with our in-depth Buyers’ Guide below or read our Best Product Reviews , Carpet Cleaning Solution Product Reviews and our Secret Tips & Guides!