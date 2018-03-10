Carnaval Miami on Calle Ocho, Stay at Beacon Hotel

Stay at the Beacon Hotel and get the most of Carnaval Miami, a celebration of the city's history, food, culture and beautiful coastal environment.

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) March 10th, 2018

Carnaval Miami 2018

With the arrival of spring also comes Carnaval Calle Ocho . It’s a celebration of the city’s history, food, culture and beautiful coastal environment. Carnaval Miami features the best of Miami, and was founded by the Little Havana Kiwanis Club over 50 years ago. It includes musicians, culinary artists and performers into a live event series . The ultimate event is the crowning of the Carnaval King and Queen. You’ll sample international wines, local beers, candy and traditional Carnaval food. You might even see a famous person or local celebrity!

Where to Stay

If you’re coming to Carnaval, soak up even more of the Miami experience at the Hotel Beacon. This historic Art Deco hotel is across the street from sunny South Beach. You are surrounded with stunning Art Deco architecture and breathtaking colored lights. The rooms are beautifully furnished and include full amenities, with extras like beach chairs and towels. Wake up in the morning for a cup of coffee or tea and watch the sunrise as you walk the beach. It’s only a minute or two back to the hotel for a hot shower and breakfast. Then it’s time to explore the city and participate in Carnaval events.

How to Get Around

Unfamiliar with the area? Hotel Beacon’s staff and concierge will make sure you’re heading in the right direction. The hotel is within walking distance to many Carnaval Miami events. Transportation to mainland Miami is quick and convenient with plenty of train stops and taxis available. Check out this area guide for more information on getting around. Plan Carnaval activities ahead of time because the events require tickets. You can select and purchase them online and book in advance for the activities you’re most interested in.

During Carnaval you can look forward to beach breezes, plenty of dancing and the most delicious food on the coast. A stay the Hotel Beacon brings the history, culture, food and music of Miami together into a rich experience you’ll treasure for years to come. Buy your tickets now and call for a reservation today!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.