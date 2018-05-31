Caren Umbarger’s New Book ‘The Passion of Marta’ Wins 2017 Nautilus Book Award

Also a Finalist in National Indie Excellence Awards and Short-Listed for 2017 Chanticleer Award

Crafted from a lifetime in music, Caren Umbarger’s new multi-layered novel, The Passion of Marta, is generating national and international acclaim.

The book recently was selected as a 2017 Nautilus Silver Award Winner, in the ‘Fiction: Self-Published and Small Publisher’ category. Nautilus’ core mission is to celebrate and honor books that support conscious living and green values, high-level wellness, positive social change and spiritual growth.

The prestigious Nautilus Book Awards recognize and promote outstanding print books. Past Nautilus winning authors include Deepak Chopra, Barbara Kingsolver, Louise Erdrich, Thich Nhat Hanh, Eckhart Tolle, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Andrew Weil, Judy Collins and Desmond Tutu.

The Passion of Marta also is a Finalist in the 12th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards, and is on the short-list for the 2017 Chanticleer Goethe Award for Historical Fiction post-1750.

This is Ms. Umbarger’s second self-published novel. The Passion of Marta tells the story of how a young girl’s life changes forever when she goes down a forbidden path toward an exquisite lady’s violin. Powerful and moving, the book is a compelling story of music, beauty, art, love and faith.

The Passion of Marta speaks to contemporary issues including immigration, assimilation, religious freedom, women’s roles, and abuse, framed in the context of an historical novel. “I write in order to bring forth the voices of women, and to help them be fully heard and honestly understood,” shared Umbarger. “Writing literature is an opportunity to examine and illuminate the myriad issues that women face.”

“The plot, much like the form of a musical passion, unfolds in four parts, plus the prologue,” wrote Emily-Jane Hills Orford of Readers’ Favorite, which gave the book a 5-star review. “Each part speaks with a different voice, a different point of view, but each voice speaks for the violin and the power it holds to express beauty beyond belief … A real treasure.”

To learn more about the book, go to the author’s website. For Media outreach, contact Marianne McNee at 203-981-5250 or via email at info@carenumbarger.com. When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address. The book is available for purchase at Amazon in Paperback or on Kindle.

About the Author: Caren Umbarger attended Bennington College, and earned a BA in violin performance from Hamline University. She has been a professional musician and string teacher for more than thirty-five years. Her first novel, Coming To: A Midwestern Tale, won a 2011 Florida Book Award Bronze Medal for general fiction. She and her husband live, work and play in St. Augustine, Florida.

“The Passion of Marta”

ISBN: 9781977936196 – 8 x 5.25 – Paperback – 362 pages – $15.99

Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform (November 6, 2017)

