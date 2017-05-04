Career or Calling: Franciscan Sisters Retreats Especially for Women Deciding Life and Career Plans

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity partnering with other religious congregations to offer series of Discernment Retreats for single Catholic Women ages 17 to 35.

The Retreats are based on Discernment of Spirits – St. Ignatius’ twenty two rules for discerning a calling and understanding God’s will in one’s life. During the one day mostly silent retreat, women will learn tools for making intentional and prayerful life decisions.

Franciscan Sister Jacqueline Spaniola, OSF said “During the retreat I give the rules in increments and then the young women have time to go off in silent prayer. I have questions for them and scriptures for them to really review and pray over, then they write their own thoughts and feelings so they begin to learn if it’s God speaking to them…

Young women have said “If it’s a quiet retreat I will go’ and I think young people in their twenties and early thirties are seeing that they need that quiet that the society is not giving them. They just want some quiet time to really reflect on what God is asking them to do.”

These ‘Three Saints, Two Orders, One Day Retreat’ also offer an opportunity to meet with active and contemplative religious in during a day for quiet and reflection. The Franciscan Sisters and Carmelite Nuns will also gladly take time for questions and answers about St. Francis and Franciscan Saints and St. Therese and Carmelite Saints, and the charism of each congregation.

There is no cost for the retreat but registration is required. The next retreat will be held at Carmel of the Holy Cross Monastery with the Carmelite Nuns in Iron Mountain Michigan on May 13

Learn more and register at fscc-calledtobe.org or call or text Sr. Julie Ann at 920-323-9632

Founded in 1869, the Franciscan Sisters’ of Christian Charity charism comprises Simplicity, Joyful Acceptance of Poverty, Love For the Church, and Selfless Dedication to Others

Currently, the congregation comprises sisters in various stages of formation, from postulancy and novices to temporary vows and those active in ministry for decades. Sisters from throughout the United States have responded to their calling to follow St. Francis. Today, we strive to whole-heartedly live our vocation in the loving community spirit of our foundresses.

We serve in Catholic Health Care, Education and Parishes as well as special ministries such as Medical Ethics and Music Education and Campus Ministry outreach in the Catholic dioceses of Marquette Michigan, Green Bay, and nine other dioceses in the U.S.

