Cardiff’s “Travel Headrest” Now Available in Retail Chain Buy Buy Baby

(PRUnderground) April 25th, 2017

Family and friends can now find some comfort for the road next time they make a trip to their local Buy Buy Baby store. Cardiff Products, creator of “The Travel Headrest” just joined the family-friendly chain earlier this month of April.

With core beliefs in quality, customer service, and care, this was an ideal match for Cardiff. “We’re thrilled to have partnered with Buy Buy Baby!” says Will Regan, co-founder of Cardiff Products. “It’s a great fit for our innovative line of travel accessories.”

Buy Buy Baby, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond who have also carried Cardiff’s travel headrest, have a reputation of having a very knowledgeable staff that “truly take the time to help their customers,” as Will proudly notes.

The travel headrest attaches to your vehicle’s existing headrest with a simple universal mount, giving you lateral support to keep your head and body comfortably aligned upright the next time you fall asleep in the car.

Cardiff and Buy Buy Baby will begin with an initial roll-out in twelve locations nationwide.

About Cardiff Products

Cardiff Products is a family-friendly company and creator of the original “Travel Headrest”, a revolutionary new device that provides support and comfort for any child or adult asleep in a moving vehicle. You can learn more about Cardiff Products at cardiffproducts.com.