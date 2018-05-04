Capital Complex Secures Multi-Year Deal to Host New York State United Teachers’ Annual Representative Assembly

The five-year contract will attract more than 2,000 attendees annually

Albany, NY (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

The Capital Complex will host the New York State United Teachers’ (NYSUT) annual conference beginning in spring 2019 for the organization’s annual Representative Assembly. A collaboration between the Capital Complex partners and Discover Albany resulted in a five-year contract which will keep the annual assembly in Albany through 2023. With more than 2,000 attendees annually, the conference will utilize a major portion of the Capital Complex, making use of space across The Albany Capital Center (ACC), Empire State Plaza Convention Center, and The Egg.

“We are excited that NYSUT delegates and their families will be coming to Albany to do the union’s business, while boosting the local economy by millions of dollars,” said NYSUT President Andy Pallotta. “Using the Albany Capital Center and the Empire State Plaza Convention Center complex as sites of our annual convention will give NYSUT members a chance to hear first-hand from their elected leaders and state education policymakers.”

“The New York State United Teachers’ conference demonstrates the strength of our new Capital Complex, and of our partners’ ability to work together to achieve really exciting results,” says Michele Vennard, president and CEO, Discover Albany. “This event will use three venues, the Capital Center, Empire State Plaza Convention Center, and The Egg; nine hotels with 1,900 contracted rooms, and seven vendors, and is a great example of the meetings and conventions that Albany is now capable of hosting.”

According to Vennard, the 2019 event will result in more than $1.5 million in attendee spending including area hotels, transportation, food and beverage, retail, and recreation. Previously held in Buffalo and other locations, the current contract will utilize the Capital Complex annually through 2023.

“The New York State United Teachers have been utilizing space in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center for a number of years,” New York State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said. “We are very excited that we can expand their opportunities here in Albany because the Capital Complex provides the larger meeting space they need for this major event.”

“We are thrilled to be able to accommodate The New York State United Teachers for the group’s assembly,” said Doug McClaine, general manager, Albany Capital Center. “With the addition of the Albany Capital Center and the creation of the Capital Complex, Albany is able to draw business it wasn’t able to accommodate previously. We look forward to a long-term relationship with NYSUT.”

NYSUT’s annual Representative Assembly is the union’s policymaking body. The event will host more than 2,000 delegates from across the state who will be debating resolutions, discussing important issues and hearing from elected leaders, as well as participating in workshops and training.

About the Capital Complex:

The Capital Complex in Albany is the largest meeting space in upstate New York. Connected by an enclosed walkway, the Complex is comprised of the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, a 50,000 square-feet facility that includes a convention hall, seven meeting rooms and pre-function space operated by the New York State Office of General Services; The Egg,the Empire State Plaza’s Center for Performing Arts, which includes two theaters that seat a total of 1,400 people along with 10,000 square-feet of event space; and two locations operated by SMG including the new Albany Capital Center, a 50,000 square-feet space with 6 meeting rooms and pre-function space; and the Times Union Center, Upstate New York’s Premiere Sports & Entertainment Facility with 17,500 seats and with 50,000 square-feet of exhibit and pre-function space.

About Discover Albany:

The Albany County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. was established in 1976 to promote the civic and commercial progress of the community through increased development of conventions and tourism. Today, the organization is known as Discover Albany. Discover Albany currently represents more than 300-member businesses and assists each year in hundreds of regional meetings. Discover Albany also operates the Albany Heritage Area Visitors Center, Henry Hudson Planetarium, and the Albany International Airport Information Center. The Albany County Convention and Visitors Bureau Foundation was established in 1993 to provide educational opportunities and work with other organizations to secure grants and funding to advance regional travel and tourism projects. For more information, call 518-434-1217 or 800-258-3582 or visit www.albany.org.

About Albany Capital Center