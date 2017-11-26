Canon EOS 70D Cyber Monday 2017 Deals Rounded Up by E-Commerce Experts at Tim Marr

Black Friday analysts at Tim Marr have compared the best Canon 70D discounts for Cyber Monday 2017.

Tim Marr have researched the best Canon 70D Cyber Monday deals available for 2017. Here’s their top choices:

One of the most popular enthusiast-level digital SLRs on the market, the Canon 70D has impressive autofocus, excellent image quality and an articulated touchscreen that makes adjusting the angle of shots a lot simpler. This Cyber Monday we are seeing several good deals on the 70D at online retailers. Shop the entire range of Canon 70D DSLRs and bundle deals at Amazon.

E-commerce specialists at Tim Marr compare discounts from the most popular retailers to find the best value Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates that in 2016 total spending in the holiday shopping season reached close to $700 billion, up 3.6% on the previous year. On average consumer spending has been growing at 5% each year since 2010.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

When do Black Friday deals start? This year retailers are starting deals online on Monday, November 20th and running them until Cyber Monday the following week.

The team at Tim Marr will be updating their site with the best Canon 70D Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

