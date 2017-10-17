Cannabis Community App ‘420 Friends’ Wins The Love Of Weed Lovers

Colorado, USA (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

Launched on February 7, 2017, 420 Friends has been online for 9 months, and has grown from zero to a community of 35K+ members, who mainly come from legal states in America. The app works like Tinder cross Facebook for weed lovers, where cannabis users join for free to find puffing buddies, and maybe dates if they are single.

“The majority of our members are satisfied with our app,” said Ms. Wu, founder of 420 Friends app. “A member tells us that 420 Friends is the only weed app that actually works for her, while some other members say the app is awesome and the idea is great.”

“We have put together several popular social networking functions into a single app. Members can swipe photo cards to like or pass on profiles, share interesting weed memes, images, and links like in Facebook groups, chat with all online members in ChatRoom, send private messages to anyone, view connections, search people by gender, age, area, and photo only, or hide and browse anonymously till they feel comfortable being found in our community. There are so much to do, and all functions can be accessed for free.”

Ms. Wu admits that it’s not easy to keep the app free. “We are a team of 4, one engineer, one product manager, one customer service staff, and me. In order to weed out fakes, scammers, and abusive people, we choose to manually screen and approve all profiles, and we deal with reports of profiles and all feedbacks within one working day. The whole project has cost me a lot of money but I still choose to keep it free.”

The team wanted to set up an app for Android users earlier this year but was postponed due to the lack of money. “We are not giving up yet. Hopefully, we will get the Android app on Google Play Store within this year,” said Ms. Wu.

To learn more about 420 Friends, visit their website or download the app for iPhone on Apple App Store.

