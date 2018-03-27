Cannabinoid Creations CBD Hemp Soda And Beverages To   Underscore ‘Cannabis Beverage Trends’ Experts Panel Discussion At The Bar & Nightclub Show In Las Vegas

Cannabinoids Creations founder and CEO, Scott Leshman, is all set to hit the stage and speak of the many benefits of CBD infused sparkling sodas and beverages for business owners at the Bar & Nightclub Show in Las Vegas. Please stop by booth 1511 for samples of Cannabinoid Creations CBD Hemp Soda and more.

The unprecedented popularity for cannabis infused products amongst consumers has led to a groundswell in consumer demand for restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Moving in to fill the increasing demand are companies such as Cannabinoid Creations that have quickly become the rising star of CBD Hemp Soda, CBD water, beverage enhancers and CBD infused edibles.

Demand for cannabis infused drinks is already becoming a leading trend in the bar industry and the demand is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. Keeping up with this changing landscape of the beverages industry, the Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas is holding an expert panel discussion on ‘Cannabis Beverage Trends’.

Scott Leshman, Founder and CEO of Cannabinoid Creations, the company behind CBD Hemp Sodas with innovative flavors, such as High Tide HoneyDew Melon, Cartoon Cereal Crunch, Grape Limeade, as well as traditional Orange Cream and Ginger Ale, along with various other CBD infused products, is scheduled to speak as part of this expert panel during the ‘Cannabis Beverage Trends’ discussion at the Bar & Nightclub Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Bar and nightclub business owners from around the country are going to attend this year’s ‘Cannabis Beverage Trends’ panel discussion to understand the impact this up and coming trend can have on their business. The event will also provide a great opportunity for bar and nightclub business owners to network and meet like-minded people who are interested in the potential of products such as CBD Hemp Soda, CBD Water, CBD Hard Candy, CBD Chocolate and other CBD beverage enhancers by Cannabinoid Creations.

During this much-anticipated event being held at the Nightclub and Bar Show in Las Vegas, Leshman will debunk some of the most common misconceptions surrounding CBD and discuss the many ways in which CBD hemp-infused products can be beneficial for health and also increasing profits for bar and nightclube by staying current with this new and exiting trend. Mr. Leshman understands how the industry looks upon cannabis based beverages with mistrust from a legal standpoint, and will use the platform to explain how each product they make is using CBD from industrial hemp with no psychoactive substances – no THC.

“We at Cannabinoid Creations present the legal alternative in relaxing beverages that are allowed in restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Our products will not put your license in jeopardy.”

The spotlight of the event is going to be on the many benefits of using Cannabinoid Creations CBD Hemp Soda and CBD beverage enhancers and why those who haven’t yet tried the products by Cannabinoid Creations need to start using them to help bolster bar profits. Not just this, but attendees of the show will also get an exclusive chance to sample some of the amazing products made by Cannabinoid Creations at booth 1151 on the exhibition floor March 26-28, such as their flagship creation CBD Hemp Soda, CBD Hard Candy and CBD Chocolate.

