Canelo vs GGG Tickets: Ticket Down Offers Promo Code for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennedy Golovkin Tickets

Ticket Down has cheap Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennedy Golovkin tickets for their fight in Vegas.

Add promo code FIGHT to save on general admission, box seats and club seats.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennedy Golovkin tickets on Saturday, September 15th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Nearly one year after their epic split-decision draw, the top two middleweights in the world are set to collide in the ring. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will presumably pick up where they left off when they meet on September 15th in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first fight was entertaining. It saw both men score points but neither seemed to gain much of an upper hand except for one judge and that’s where the controversy came in to play. One judge had an even 114-114 draw. Another had it 115-113 in favor of the Ukrainian Golovkin. The third judge however scored it 118-110 in favor of Alvarez and that didn’t go over well immediately prompting calls for a rematch. Some also suggested the judge needed a vision test as well.

The fight was originally supposed to happen in March but Alvarez tested positive for a substance banned by the Nevada Athletic Commission. Alvarez’s camp believed the substance, called Clenbuterol, came from meat the fighter had eaten. Higher than normal doses of it are apparently not uncommon in meat in Mexico but the ban remained pushing the fight to September.

Golovkin comes in with a sterling record of 38-0-1 with 34 victories coming by way of knockout. The orthodox fighter stands 5’10.5” and weighs in at 160 pounds with a reach of 70”. Alvarez who is 49-1-2 also has 34 wins via knockout. He enters the squared circle at 5’9” and 160 pounds as well and brings with him a reach of 70.5” so you can clearly see how similar these two men are aside from the slight height differential.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out sports events, concerts and theater events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This well-known secondary ticket exchange is a reputable source for great deals on Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennedy Golovkin tickets tickets including general admission (GA), ringside seats, box seats, club seats and more. Boxing fans can add discount/promo code FIGHT for added savings.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with the any boxers or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC