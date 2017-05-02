Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Chavez Tickets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Huge Demand at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has discounted tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Chavez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday 5/6. Add promo/coupon code FIGHT for added saving

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Ticket Down has authentic tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Chavez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming Saturday, May 6th. On Cinco de Mayo weekend, two boxers of Mexican descent will face each other at this new state-of-the-art venue. Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1) will face Julio Chavez (50-2-1) in what will likely be one of the most exciting boxing matches in history.

Canelo and Julio have both agreed to fight at a catchweight of 165 lbs., and the winner will receive a very sizeable purse plus percentages of the revenue the fight brings in from Pay Per View viewers.

The two boxers will meet at the new and exciting T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vegas is a mecca for the most high profile fights and fans will travel from all parts of the world to witness the action. The multi-use arena has a seating capacity of 20,000 people. It has already hosted several big events since it opened in 2016 including UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes.

In the fight between Chavez and Alvarez, a lot more is on the line than just the huge purse. This fight is a matter of national pride between two Mexican fighters, neither of whom are accustomed to losing. With both fighters sporting an impressive number of fights won by KO, this match will likely be a slugfest.

