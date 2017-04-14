Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio Chávez Tickets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Available at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has authentic tickets for Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio Chávez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on 5/6/17. Add promo/coupon code FIGHT for added savings.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

Ticket Down has authentic tickets for Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio Chávez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 6. In a battle between two boxers of Mexican descent set to take place on Cinco de Mayo weekend, 48-1-1 Canelo Álvarez will take on 50-2-1 Julio Chávez in what is set to be one of most exciting boxing matchups in recent years.

In speaking of the fight, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said that it looked to be a, “very attractive fight”. Both fighters have agreed to fight at a catchweight of 165 lbs., and the winner will receive a very sizeable purse plus percentages of the revenue the fight brings in from Pay Per View viewers.

The two boxers will meet at the beautiful T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada—a city known for hosting some of the biggest fights in the world. The multi-use arena sits at the heart of the Las Vegas strip and seats 20,000 people. It has been the location for big-time fights before, most notably UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes.

In the fight between Chávez and Álvarez, a lot more is on the line than just the astronomical purse. This fight is a matter of national pride between two Mexican fighters, neither of whom are accustomed to losing. With both fighters sporting an impressive number of fights won by KO, expect this match to be a slugfest.

Diehard boxing fans can expect seating for this fight to go fast. The smaller size of the T-Mobile arena makes it perfect for fans to get up close to the action, but it also means that tickets sell out quickly.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket site has great deals on Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio Chávez at T-Mobile Arena. Find great pricing on courtside seats, front row seats, club seats, luxury suites, general admission (GA) and more at the T-Mobile Arena. Add promo/coupon code FIGHT for added savings.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any professional boxers or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musical artists or venues in this release. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC