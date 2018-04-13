Cane Bay Partners and Kirk Chewning Assist Disabled and Elderly in Wake of Hurricanes

Six families impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria received brand new furniture thanks to a donation by Cane Bay Partners VI, LLLP and its co-founder Kirk Chewning and his family.

Christiansted, USVI (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2018

All of the recipients are challenged socially and financially and are involved in one or more programs with Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands. LSSVI selected recipients based on their need, their financial situation, their impact from the storms and their ability to leverage a support network, according to Michelle Joseph, LSSVI chief operating officer and director of Human Resources.

“This donation helped one of our Early Head family, seniors, and individuals with disabilities in our care and this year meant a lot because they lost so much in the storms,” said Joseph. “This year, while the residents are always grateful, there was a full spirit of gratitude because many had lost all hope.”

One family with a child in the Early Head Start program received a living room set, a microwave, curtains and a child’s bed with sheets. Two elderly recipients from Flambouyant Gardens received a dining room set, a couch and a bedroom set. A woman with a disability at Genip Gardens received a couch and a dining room set. A woman with a disability and three toddler children at the Bougainvellea home received two twin beds, a toddler bed, a queen bedroom set, a dining room set and a living room set. And a woman with a disability at Danish Gardens received a dining room set.

Cane Bay Partners donated $5,000 and Kirk with his wife Leah covered the remaining cost of the furniture, which was purchased through Carlos Furniture on St. Croix. This is the third year the Chewnings have assisted families through Lutheran Social Services.

“The LSSVI system has done a good job in helping our community and we are proud to once again sponsor this project, including the buying of furniture and goods for those without,” Chewning said. “Our community has had so many challenges this past year and it is good to see families being helped with beds for children and other necessary items.”

Chewning, and Cane Bay Partners Co-Founder David Johnson also founded the Cane Bay Cares charity through a partnership with the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. It was established as a relief organization in response to the devastation experienced from hurricanes Irma and Maria, and is now assisting in the long-term recovery. The organization is highly focused on education and also is supporting the St. Croix Long-Term Recovery Group, where it will assist families through the Unmet Needs Committee.

About Lutheran Social Services: Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands is a multi-service non-profit organization headquartered in Frederiksted, St. Croix. We are the largest private child and family service agency in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We offer programs for abused, abandoned and neglected children, pregnant women and families, low income seniors and adults with disabilities. We have been taking care of our territory’s most vulnerable citizens for over 111 years.

For more information on LSSVI, go to www.lssvi.org or call them at 340-772-4099.

Cutlines:

LSS bedroom set

A resident of Flambouyant Gardens shows off the new bedroom set provided through Cane Bay Partners’ and Kirk Chewning’s donation to Lutheran Social Services.

LSS couch set

A participate in one of Lutheran Social Services’ programs enjoys the new couch set provided through Cane Bay Partners’ and Kirk Chewning’s donation.

About Cane Bay Partners VI, LLLP

Cane Bay Partners VI, LLLP was formed in June 2009 and founded by internationally experienced business executives with many years of experience in the financial services industry. Focusing our efforts primarily in the financial services industry, our management consulting practice specializes in providing services to clients in need of sophisticated risk management models, debt collections organizations which require liquidation models and analytics, and portfolio management companies desiring a variety of services. More specifically, our practice has elected to specialize in three areas where we believe our core competencies reside: (1) management consulting (2) risk management/scorecard development and (3) service provider analysis.