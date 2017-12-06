Candlewood Aesthetics Offers 7 Tips for Adding Sparkle to Your Holiday Style

Tis the Season for Holiday Parties and Get-togethers So Make Sure to Look and Feel Your Best

Danbury, CT (PRUnderground) December 6th, 2017

Tis the season for holiday get-togethers and Candlewood Aesthetics Med Spa & Laser Center reminds us that now is a great time to begin prepping for holiday parties and offers tips for some well-deserved pampering to add sparkle to your holiday style.

Holidays are all about capturing lifelong memories.

“It’s impossible to avoid being in family photographs during the holiday. We feel our most beautiful when we connect with others and look good inside and out, so make sure you’re camera ready, and feeling energized and confident for the upcoming holiday season,” says Dr. M. Satchi, FACOG, MRCOG, owner of Candlewood Aesthetics & Laser Center, and ‘Connecticut’s Best Kept Beauty Secret.’

Wintery air can be very dehydrating and leave skin dry, irritated and looking dull. Dr. Satchi offers suggestions for looking good, feeling great and adding some holiday sparkle for the season.

1. Exfoliate your skin and apply a facial mask

Dr. Satchi says a good face scrub will get rid of dead skins cells while refining the texture of the skin, bringing the complexion to life and stimulating cellular regeneration.

A facial mask is a terrific complement to exfoliation. Choose from different types of masks – moisturizing, purifying and tightening.

2. Relax and recharge

This time of the year is stressful for everyone, so getting your beauty rest is challenging. But we don’t have to turn into a Grinch for the holidays. Instead, Dr. Satchi encourages relaxing, self-care activities.

“It’s important to take care of yourself this time of the year when you’re busy doing so much for others,” he says.

Dr. Satchi recommends meditation, massage, yoga, immersing yourself in your favorite activity or just getting a facial to help to recharge and restore your life to a healthy sense of balance.

3. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

To combat dry, wintry air, it’s essential to use a good face moisturizer day and night.

“Moisturizing is a crucial step in your daily skincare regime to retain the skin’s moisture by preventing moisture on the skin’s surface from evaporating,” he says. “Be sure to choose the right moisturizer for your skin type.”

People with oily skin should avoid oils (like coconut oil) to minimize that heavy feeling and greasy shine. Look for oil-free moisturizers that have hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

People with dry skin are more easily irritated by ingredients and fragrances. He says unscented, hypoallergenic moisturizers that contain aloe or chamomile work best.

People with normal skin should keep their moisturizer neutral, light, and non-greasy. The right moisturizers for this skin type contain lightweight oils or silicone-based ingredients.

Dr. Satchi says it’s important to adjust your moisturizer to the climate. “What works for you one season might not work in another.”

Some people just need a magical dose of holiday sparkle in another way.

Dr. Satchi and his team at Candlewood Aesthetics excel at helping clients achieve their complete visions of beauty and health. Board-certified MD Dr. Satchi has been caring for women’s health needs for over 30 years.

4. For an instantly gratifying glow consider a HydraFacial

Candlewood Aesthetics now has the newest technology, the HydraFacial Elite, which gives superior results to any traditional spa facial.

HydraFacial treatments use super serums to cleanse, exfoliate and extract to eliminate impurities and dead skin cells, while quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid to provide instant and long-lasting results.

5. Magically erase marks and make your skin glisten with a Dracula Facial Treatment

“The Dracula treatment helps prepare your skin for the upcoming cold, dry weather, and dramatically improves uneven skin, acne scars, stretch marks, fine lines, and pigmentation,” says Dr. Satchi.

The Vampire Facial Treatment is the most sought-after celebrity treatment to make skin camera-ready and glowing.

The comfortable, natural, pain-free process involves microneedling and using your body’s own Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) to create a gel that’s applied to your skin. The gel repairs your skin leaving you with a bright and glowing complexion that lasts a year or more.

6. Get a more youthful look for family pictures with Botox

Dr. Satchi is sought out for his incredible artistry in creating natural, yet stunning results. “Botox is a 10-minute treatment that helps improve even the most difficult frown lines, forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet. You can still smile, frown or look surprised, but without those wrinkles and creases,” he adds.

7. Dazzle your dear ones with a magical transformation

When done correctly by the right doctor, dermal fillers, such as Voluma and Juvéderm can instantly replenish aging skin. Fillers highlight beautiful cheekbones, smooth any hollows on the face including under eye bags, and plump up lips for that perfect kissable pout under the mistletoe.

A Beautiful Transformation Awaits

About Candlewood Aesthetics Med Spa & Laser Center

Candlewood Aesthetics is Connecticut’s premier aesthetics center specializing in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, laser surgery, and treatments for sexual vitality performed by board-certified physician Dr. M. Satchi, ‘Connecticut’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret’ who uses the most advanced technology available to produce pain-free, stunning results. Learn more about Dr. Satchi and Candlewood Aesthetics at http://candlewoodaesthetics.com/ or call 203.797.9249.

