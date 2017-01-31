CanadaQBank Puts Out Most Recent Newsletter

CanadaQBank has been serving aspiring doctors around the world for several years, and they are continually improving their products in hopes of helping more people than ever before pass their licensing and/or entry exams. Their January newsletter covers several topics and announcements.

New Mobile Website

CanadaQBank can now be accessed from a variety of mobile devices thanks to its new mobile-optimized website. Whether you choose to access your question banks from a desktop, laptop, tablet, or even smartphone, the interface is now even more user-friendly than before. This makes it easy to access your questions, reports, and charts, which can help you study from anywhere you have access to the web.

Updated SMLE QBank

CanadaQBank has updated its database to include 3000 of the best and most classic questions found on the Saudi Medical Licensing Exam, or SMLE. This bank is designed and set up just like those associated with other exams, and it offers you all the same helpful features to make studying in your spare time a snap.

Helpful Hints for International Medical Graduates

Students who graduate from medical schools in other countries often feel confused about becoming doctors in Canada. CanadaQBank now offers information on the steps these individuals can take once they’ve arrived in Canada to make the process as smooth and painless as possible.

Testimonials

Finally, CanadaQBank is asking all past subscribers who successfully used CanadaQBank to pass their examinations to send in testimonials to share with other students. Those who contribute will receive a free month of CanadaQBank and a free t-shirt for their time and effort.

About CanadaQBank

CanadaQBank® is an online test preparation service for the medical licensing exams of Canada and the United States. Our features, accuracy and expertise in question and case creation will give you the very best studying experience available to pass your Medical Council of Canada and United States medical licensing exams. Thousands of medical students and physicians worldwide use CanadaQBank to help them prepare for the MCCEE, the MCCQE Part 1, the MCCQE Part 2 and the USMLE.