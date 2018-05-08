CanadaQBank.com Now Offers Institutional Subscriptions

CanadaQBank.com, the leading medical test preparation platform, has once again expanded its services – this time to include institutional subscriptions which will save your members significantly on current subscription prices.

Canada (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2018

CanadaQBank.com, the leading medical test preparation platform, has once again expanded its services – this time to include institutional subscriptions which will save your members significantly on current subscription prices.

Institutional subscriptions are available for all medical facilities, training programs, and more. Among these, the following are included:

Licensing authorities and colleges

Medical schools, colleges, and libraries

Residency programs and teaching hospitals

Medical associations, federations, societies, councils, and organizations

CanadaQBank.com has revolutionized the process of medical test preparation. Gone are the days of late night studying from books and notes which may or may not have the appropriate questions for your specific medical test.

Instead, students gain the potential to study from a set of questions proven to be most like what they will encounter on their tests. These questions are based from an entirely online platform that can be taken anywhere, for a more convenient studying method – without breaking their backs with heavily loaded bags.

The platform is designed to be intuitively user friendly, and entirely web-based. This serves dual purposes of convenience and eco friendliness. As many as a hundred papers are saved from use per each student registered with the program.

The site offers a complete package, however, and not simply a set of questions. There is a Facebook group dedicated to each test, so that students can connect with one another and ask pertinent questions. A frequently asked questions (FAQ) page is dedicated to help further. A newsletter with important testing information and updated news is sent out twice a month, and there are additional instructional tutorial videos for participants.

Institutions who partake in the subscription program receive even more support and benefits, which are available to all currently participating members. The best among these, of course, is the significant reduction in program costs for their students or members. This cost reduction can assist even low-budget individuals in receiving the preparation assistance they need to succeed in the medical world as a perfect representative of your institution.

Other benefits available to those who take advantage of the subscription include:

Unlimited use of site and resources

Quick and easy set-up – it takes just a few days to complete

Reports detailing member activity and progress

Complimentary IP and email authentication

When taking part in the institutional subscription program you will joining the following schools and associations who have chosen to use CanadaQBank as their go-to source for test preparation:

University of Wallongong

University of Queensland

Medsckool

University of Manchester

Northern Ontario School of Medicine

Immigration Services Association of Nova Scotia

Clinical Academy

University of College Cork, Ireland

Medical Students’ Association of McGill University

Handa Medical Group

Caribbean Medical Association

… and many more!…

CanadaQBank is leading provider of test preparation platforms in the medical field. Their unique platform has the closest questions to the real tests they provide service for and has helped millions of individuals to meet their goals of medical certification. For more information, you can contact the company through their webpage at www.CanadaQBank.com.

About CanadaQBank

CanadaQBank® is an online test preparation service for the medical licensing exams of Canada and the United States. Our features, accuracy and expertise in question and case creation will give you the very best studying experience available to pass your Medical Council of Canada and United States medical licensing exams. Thousands of medical students and physicians worldwide use CanadaQBank to help them prepare for the MCCEE, the MCCQE Part 1, the MCCQE Part 2 and the USMLE.