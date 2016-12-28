Calliope Marches Titans into Toy Fair

Calliope Games proudly marches its Titan Series into New York City to take over the game aisles at the 2017 American International Toy Fair, held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, February 18-21.

Calliope’s Titan Series is the company’s new collection of gateway games created by the some of the industry’s best game designers. The Titan games bridge the gap of traditional gameplay to introduce modern gameplay elements in a welcoming manner.

Ray Wehrs, president of Calliope Games, said, “We invited well-known game designers to create games that fit within the Calliope wheelhouse — easy-to-learn, quick to play, accessible to all ages and levels of game experience, and above all, lots of fun! The series is designed to offer new, original games that allow players an easy entry experience to some of the latest, most exciting game play concepts.”

Calliope plans to offer several titles in its Titan Series. The first wave of Titans are:

Running with the Bulls (MSRP $40 for 2-6 players ages 8+). Designed by Paul Peterson, players get ready to embark on the craziest vacation ever! Running of the Bulls is a unique twist on dice games, where a herd of mischievous bulls has taken over the quaint town of El Toro, and players must outrun and outwit them in order to get to the fabulous destinations on the coast! Played over three rounds, called days, players will play action cards and roll dice to guide their Runners to the most lucrative destinations at the bottom of the board—all while trying to avoid irate bulls!

Hive Mind (MSRP $30 for 3-12 players ages 8+). Designed by Richard Garfield (Magic: The Gathering), this is the greatest trivia party game ever that doesn’t use any trivia at all! In Hive Mind, players are the bees and each turn, the Queen Bee asks a question with an answer based on opinion or experience, such as “Name 2 amusement park rides.”. The more answers that bees have in common, the more points they get! The bees with the lowest point totals move closer to the hive door. Once a bee leaves the hive, everyone else wins!

Menu Masters (MSRP $30.00 for 2-5 players ages 8+). Designed by Zach & Jordan Weisman, Menu Masters is a fine dining frenzy! Players are world-class chefs, brimming with ideas for the greatest menus ever crafted — but the only way to become the Menu Master is to beat the other chefs to Market Street for the freshest, most delicious ingredients! Played over a series of rounds, players choose whether to purchase ingredients, own a store to collect hard earned money, or make a draw from the bank. As chefs, players use their ingredients to complete menu cards. When a chef completes 3 Menu cards, the end game is near and all chefs will have a chance to finish the round. Stars from the ingredients are tallied and the chef with the greatest menus wins the game!

“Our first three Titans will forge the mainstream modern gaming revolution. We will add more and more original Titans to the Calliope library in 2017 and beyond,” Wehrs added.

About Calliope Games

Calliope Games, based in Redmond, Washington, USA, was founded in 2009, as a family-run company publishing fun, affordable, quality tabletop games meeting the time constraints of our busy 21st century lifestyles. The company mission is to facilitate experiences people will remember for a lifetime: the relationships, camaraderie, and laughter that is shared. Like the muse for whom the company is named, Calliope Games strives to inspire positive experiences.