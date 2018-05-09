Calling All Foodies! The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland Launches Fresh Market Fantasy Package

Culinary Dream Experience Features Chef-Guided Exploration of the City’s Spectacular West Side Market, Followed by the Ultimate Adventure in Cooking-With-The-Chef

Cleveland, OH (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2018

Following last fall’s dazzling hotel transformation and the launch of its new TURN Bar + Kitchen, The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland has introduced a culinary dream offering like no other. The interactive experience features a chef-guided exploration of the city’s spectacular West Side Market, followed by the ultimate adventure in cooking-with-the-chef.

The Fresh Market package at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland allows overnight guests to enjoy a private breakfast with the hotel chef, collaborating in the creation of a lunchtime menu and farmers’ market shopping list. Guests then will join the chef at Cleveland’s legendary West Side Market to select meal provisions from a blocks-long showcase of the region’s finest fresh produce, meats, spices and ethnic specialties. Strolling from vendor to vendor alongside the chef, guests will survey fresh seasonal flavors, examine diverse cuts of meat, sample foods that pique their interest, and talk one-on-one with purveyors.

They also will discuss their finalized lunch plans with the chef and, after the market tour, can send the morning’s culinary acquisitions back to the hotel, while they continue to explore the market’s fascinating surrounding neighborhood. Their hand-selected food purchases will be washed, trimmed, prepped and waiting for them at the hotel, in time for lunch preparation. Upon their mid-morning return to the hotel, guests will suit up in Ritz-Carlton aprons and join the chef and his team in preparing their dream lunch together in the hotel kitchen – to be followed by presentation of the finalized meal in TURN Bar + Kitchen. Prior to departing, guests also can have any remaining market purchases washed, wrapped and ready to take home for further enjoyment.

Priced from $499 USD per night, the Fresh Market package at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland is presented through November 4, 2018 and includes deluxe overnight accommodations for two guests on a Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday evening (West Side Market is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays).

The package also includes the breakfast for two with the hotel’s chef, the chef-guided insider’s tour of The West Side Market, the customized Fresh Market lunch for two, and transportation between the hotel and West Side Market. A keepsake Ritz-Carlton Fresh Market shopping bag is also provided, as is a guaranteed late, 2 p.m. checkout following lunch.

To reserve this limited-edition dream package, please call 800-241-3333, book online at www.ritzcarlton.com/cleveland or contact a travel professional.

