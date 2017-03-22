Call for Quality Matters Award Nominations: Recognizing Leadership Online Education

Quality Matters recognizes individuals whose efforts have changed the online education quality assurance paradigm for the betterment of students and educators.

Call for Nominations: Quality Matters Recognizing Leadership for Quality Assurance in Online Education

In 2016, Quality Matters and MarylandOnline established the Ron Legon Leadership Award for Quality Assurance in Online Education. Recognition as a recipient is one of extraordinary leadership and is conferred by the Quality Matters and MarylandOnline executive teams.

“We are entering a time where the pressure to innovate in teaching and learning is great, accelerating the pace of change and bringing to practice many promising new approaches that must be examined for how well they truly serve learners” said Deb Adair, Executive Director of Quality Matters. “In the arena of quality assurance, we want to recognize those whose leadership in online education – as a new frontier – advanced our ability to understand and improve quality in significant ways. This award seeks to identify those individuals, like Ron Legon, whose contributions in this area provide the inspiration for those of us who must protect and demonstrate the quality of the student experience in the new approaches we see today.”

The award is named in honor of the leadership and innovative ideas of Dr. Ron Legon, Executive Director Emeritus of Quality Matters, Inc. and inaugural recipient of the award. The award recognizes individuals for their positive impact on and contributions to quality assurance in online teaching and learning, theories and practices in quality assurance, and innovations to further quality assurance in online education. Individuals whose leadership efforts have changed the online education quality assurance paradigm for the betterment of students and educators particularly deserve this award. Lifetime achievements in online education quality assurance will be considered.

Criteria

Individuals with the following leadership qualities are considered for this prestigious award. They:

Are recognized as leaders in online quality assurance

Have had significant impact on online education quality assurance policy/ and or practice in higher education, K-12, publishing, and/or continuing education

Are visionary and innovative, striving to improve the future of online education through quality assurance

The award and recognition include an invitation to be a featured presenter at the QM Connect Conference as well as support to attend the conference, and recognition in news releases and other QM communication channels.

Nomination process

Submit nomination form electronically to QM by Friday, May 12, 2017.

About Quality Matters

Quality Matters (QM) is an international non-profit organization that provides tools and professional development for quality assurance in online and blended learning. When you see the QM Certification Mark, it means that courses have successfully met QM Rubric Standards for Course Design in an official course review.