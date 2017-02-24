California Leads the Way for Job Creation – Find your next role at the California Solar Power Expo

The California Solar Power Expo is partnering with Grid Alternatives to grow California's solar industry through a solar job fair. The event is powered by SEIA & SEPA.

The solar market is booming, fresh off the biggest year solar has seen. The solar industry added 51,000 jobs, amassing 260,077 workers to the U.S. Market, as reported in the Solar Foundation’s 2016 annual jobs report. California leads the way with over 100,000 solar employees, the most of any state. More impressive is what’s in store for the future – With the advancement of technology, education, and advocacy, the solar industry is expected to grow 10% in 2017.

To facilitate the connection between job seekers and employers, GRID Alternatives, a national solar nonprofit, is teaming up with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) to provide a dedicated space for job seekers and solar companies to connect.

The Solar Job Fair will take place concurrently with the California Solar Power Expo on Tuesday May 2, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm in the San Diego Convention Center. Job seekers who RSVP for the job fair will also receive complimentary access to the California Solar Power Expo. The event is designed for solar professionals to gain hands-on training from industry experts and network with the California solar market. This is a great opportunity for seasoned veterans and new industry prospects to experience why solar is a growing and promising industry.

For more information on the Solar Job Fair for both job seekers and employers, visit www.events.solar/expo/schedule/solar-job-fair.

For more information on the California Solar Power Expo, visit www.events.solar/expo.

About Solar Power Events

Solar Power Events is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). The flagship event, Solar Power International, is North America’s largest solar trade show. All Solar Power Events feature a robust education program vetted by industry experts, ample networking opportunities with executives that have buying power, and a packed exhibit floor.