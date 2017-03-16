Cairo Jazz Club to Feature Sounds of Famed Band Wust El-Balad

Wust El-Balad will bring their mesmerizing Egyptian tunes for Tuesday Night Live at Cairo Jazz Club

The feeling of being right in the middle of bustsling Downtown Cairo, Egypt, will be strong at Agouza’s Cairo Jazz Club on Feb. 21—when the Wust El-Balad will bring their mesmerizing Egyptian indie tunes for Tuesday Night Live.

The event will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 197, 26th July Street, according to Ahmed Nashaat, who is based in Cairo and is passionate about Egypt’s art and culture scene. Since the renowned club’s launch back in 2001, it has played an instrumental role in the rise of some of the country’s freshest talents, as it hosts regular live acts along with several visiting artists. Its success is based on its willingness to provide opportunities for various bands to be created by giving these bands the resources they need to flourish.

Over the years, the number of bands that perform at Cairo Jazz Club has grown, with an increasing number of live nights being added to the club’s event calendar. The live music at this club is known for being exciting and draws crowds with tastes for particular bands. Due to the club’s unique strategy, it has essentially created its own scene with a list of eclectic must-see performers, with the majority of them being newcomers.

Wust El-Balad is a soft rock band that has been making waves in Egypt since its founding in Cairo in 1999. In fact, it is one of the Arab World’s most popular music groups. So far, the band has released three albums: “Wust El-Balad” (2007), “Rubabekya” (2011), and “Karakib” in 2014. The band has skyrocketed in popularity due to their unique blend of modern and Western sounds with traditional Arabic music.

