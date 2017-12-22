C-Suite Recruitment Inc is Actively Recruiting Qualified Candidates for Senior Leadership Positions

New York, USA (PRUnderground) December 22nd, 2017

C-Suite Recruitment Inc. had a stellar 2017, having completed projects in various industries. Based on their success in acquiring superior talent, The company has experienced extraordinary growth. Their phenomenal emergence has led to expansions all across the board. One of those increases are hundreds of vacancies for C-level positions.

“Our year exploded both with demand and talent,” says William Johnson. “We’re now in the position of having to develop new relationships with executives and senior leaders who can help our clients develop their core competencies and dominate their markets. We are now actively searching for qualified C-Level candidates.”

C-Suite Recruitment Inc. has become a highly respected leader in the executive search and placement arena, and has grown to meet the various challenges of the technology and global commerce. The company has succeeded in a highly competitive domain because of its ability to recognize and attract top tier talent. Due to exponential growth the company is more in demand than ever. Their current call for talent is being distributed for the purpose of finding those knowledge leaders who want a challenging and fast-paced career and have a proven track record of success. Being able to place passionate leaders and senior talent into the right roles is their forte. “We believe in the right candidate for the right corporate culture,” says Jose Phillips, Senior Executive Recruiter. “It’s not enough to have the skills, but you also have to have the ability to understand, energize, and focus the teams you are walking onto towards a particular goal. Our end-goal is success and we do everything we can to make our clients and our candidates successful.”

The company is currently asking that those who are interested in seeking positions in their own country or abroad to contact them through their website at: http://www.c-suiterecruitment.com/

