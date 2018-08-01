Business Strategist Beverly Walthour Launches “Talking Business with Beverly Morning Show”

Beverly Walthour has a remarkable reputation as a Business Strategist for Christian female coaches. Now she is taking this to a wider audience with her new radio show.

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) August 1st, 2018

Few disagree one of the surest ways to business success is to find mentors with a similar set of life experiences, who themselves have achieved their dreams, and absorb the lessons they have to teach. For Christian female coaches, Beverly Walthour has served this role dynamically, winning wide acclaim, by helping them monetize their ideas.

In exciting news, Walthour recently announced she will be expanding her outreach with a new radio morning show, “Talking Business with Beverly Morning Show”, premiering on August 1, 2018, on WDJY 99.1 FM WDJY 99.1 FM (6-10 am EST) and WMTA 1380 AM/107.3 FM www.wmtafm.com (5-9 am CST). The enthusiasm surrounding the project is high.

“As a female host of a radio morning show that focuses on business, I want to empower other female entrepreneurs with the information and action steps to help them take their business to the next level.”

According to Walthour, many aspiring coaches have no shortage of great ideas, but run into issues bringing them to life. Walthour responds by delivering proven methods and step-by-step blueprints to solve these issues. The end result is more Christian women coaches being able to deliver their message in a way that not only impacts the world, but also enables them to live a life of abundance.

Walthour went from a 14-year career as an educator to become a successful entrepreneur herself.

Both WDJY 99.1 FM and WMTA 1380 AM/107.3 FM are 24-hour talk and community-based radio stations. Their mission is to deliver to listeners entertaining, yet high quality educational talk shows.

Feedback for Walthour’s work continues to be passionate across the board.

A recent client remarked in a five-star review, “Beverly dug deep into my coaching offers and helped me restructure and reprice them to better align with the market and my expertise.”

About Beverly Walthour

Beverly Walthour is a Business Strategist for Christian female coaches, devoted to helping them package their genius in a way that allows them to realize their potential to become highly paid coaches.