Business Relationship Management Institute Publishes BRM Salary Report

Releases Global Analysis of BRM Compensation

Atlanta, Georgia (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Today marks the release of Business Relationship Management Institute (BRM Institute)’s Business Relationship Management (BRM) Salary Report. As one of the only summaries of global compensation trends for BRMs available, this research has proven integral to the success and advancement of BRM teams worldwide.

Launched as a response to the demand for BRM salary ranges across industries and nations alike, the 2016 BRM Institute Salary Report reflects the results captured from the salary survey completed by members of our global BRM community. Among other information, the survey results provided the demographics, professional experience levels, and yearly salaries of BRMs around the globe.

Overall, the findings detailed in the 2016 BRM Institute Salary Report point to the continued adoption and development of business relationship management across organizations with both new and long-established BRM capabilities. New data from countries that did not previously participate in the survey also mirror the expansion of BRM Institute’s global community and reinforce industry reports regarding the importance of converging business functions, driving innovation, business strategy and ensuring business value results through the BRM capability and discipline.

With generous sponsorship support from Instrumental BRM, BRM Institute’s analysis of global BRM salary trends has taken the global BRM community one step closer towards solidifying a professional standard for BRMs internationally. “We are very pleased to bring you the second BRM Institute Salary Report. BRMs around the globe are working to move their business functions (IT, IT, Finance, etc..) from service provider to converged strategic partners, leading with business sharing ownership for business strategy and results. As these BRMs and their teams ensure success, demand for professionals with the BRMP and CBRM training and certifications will continue to increase” said BRM Institute CEO Aaron Barnes.

The data found in the salary report will be vital information for BRMs and employers alike, as the BRM profession continues to gain prestige far beyond the reach of IT. “Digital Transformation requires C-level executives to depend on an optimal working BRM capability. Without Business Relationship Managers the efforts to transform the organization might fail and would lead to significant challenges to keep up with the market. This results from this survey will help organizations to ensure Business Relationship Managers are fairly compensated for the key role they are playing in the digital transformation.,” said Peter Lijnse of Instrumental BRM. As the world’s premier BRM membership, professional development, and certification organization, BRM Institute continues to achieve its mission of inspiring, promoting, and developing excellence in BRM across the globe, leading to outstanding business value for organizations and professional fulfillment of every individual member of the BRM community through the release of the 2016 BRM Institute Salary Report.

About Business Relationship Management Institute

BRMI is the world’s first and only membership, professional development, and certification organization dedicated to serving the global BRM community. BRMI provides world-class professional membership and development programs to advance the art and discipline of BRM and help maximize Business Relationship Management capability in organizations. Business Relationship Management Institute was incorporated as a nonprofit corporation in February 2013. For more information, please visit https://brm.institute.