Burt Brothers to Showcase Tires and Wheels at Utah’s 2018 Sportsmen’s Expo

Utah’s 2018 Sportsmen's Expo is scheduled for March 15-18. Burt Brothers Tire & Service will be on-site offering the latest in automotive advancements.

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) March 12th, 2018

The International Sportsmen’s Expo is the premier sportsmen and outdoor show in the western part of the United States. The event is coming to Salt Lake City on March 15 to 18, and Burt Brothers Tire and Service, a leading chain of tire and auto repair shops on Utah’s Wasatch Front, will be exhibiting some of its top tires and wheels at the show.

Since 1975, International Sportsmen’s Expo (ISE) has kicked off four expos each year, spotlighting thousands of products and services from 1,300 companies that offer more than 100,000 attendees the finest and largest face-to-face outdoor marketplace available. Every show is loaded with free seminars, contests, and hands-on shows that educate and inspire outdoor aficionados to start their next outdoor adventure. In addition to the Utah show, additional shows will be held in Arizona, California, and Colorado this year.

Burt Brothers offers tires and wheels that meet the demands of extreme weather and the many different types of terrain common to the West.

“There are countless opportunities for exploring nature’s wonders in and around the great state of Utah,” said Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager of Burt Brothers. “We are excited to show people how our tires and wheels can help them have the best experience possible as they tackle different types of terrain throughout the West in all seasons of the year.”

Utah’s largest outdoor and sportsmen’s event is sponsored by KSL TV and will feature events for the whole family. Burt Brothers will join at least 300 other exhibitors featuring outdoor-related products such as camping gear, fishing tackle, hunting accessories, and more. The expo will also feature trucks, boats, campers, four-wheelers, and accessories. There will be free activities and seminars that will cater to both outdoor experts and novices. In addition, there will be a world-class taxidermy display and the World Elk Calling Championships.

Burt Brothers and other exhibitors will display their wares at the expo on March 15 and 16 (noon to 9 pm), March 17 (10 am to 8 pm) and Sunday (10 am to 5 pm). The expo will be held at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. Adult admission is $14.00. Youth 15 years of age and under are free.

Burt Brothers Tire and Service’s is family owned and features 10 locations across Utah. Brothers Wendel and Ron Burt founded the company in 1991 to offer big-value automotive repair in Utah with friendly, personable, small town customer service. The company offers a huge selection of tires that meet or beat any local competitor’s advertised package. They come with free lifetime rotation and re-balance and wheel alignment checks. To learn more about Burt Brothers ten Utah auto repair locations across the Wasatch Front, make inquiries and make an appointment, visit www.BurtBrothers.com or call 801-492-6300.

