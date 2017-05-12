Burt Brothers Tires & Service Shares Awards Utah Teacher a New Car

Burt Brothers Tires & Service awards the annual grand finale to a teacher recognized by their Teacher Feature program by giving away a car.

Salt Lake City, Utah (PRUnderground) May 12th, 2017

Since 1994, respectable businesses in Utah come together to acknowledge amazing teachers in the beehive state. With nominations pouring in weekly, Burt Brothers Tire and Service caps off the recognitions with an annual give away of a car. This year, Burt Brothers Tire and Service is proud to announce Sadie Riel as the 2017 Teacher Feature winner.

Burt Brothers Tire and Service is proud to support those in their community that help build the integrity of the community’s future generations. The company teams up with Zions Bank, KSL and other businesses in Utah to ensure unbiased selection of a deserving recipient. The 2017 Teacher Feature car winner, Sadie Riel, works at Granite Technical Institute. As an EMT/EMR Certification teacher, Burt Brothers Tire and Service can’t thank her enough for her contributions to the local community.

Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager at Burt Brothers Tire and Service, comments on this annual giveaway. “Who is more deserving than the teachers in our community? There is no price tag that you can put on how rewarding it is to give a little back each year. Congratulations, Sadie, and thank you to all the teachers in our state.”

After reviewing thousands of nomination letters, Teacher Feature winners are chosen by a panel of judges from the State Office of Education, Zions Bank, and KSL NewsRadio. Letters can be sent in by community peers, students, and more.

Each year’s winner receives a two-year lease on a new car that is paid for entirely by Burt Brothers Tire and Service. The company also includes all expenses related to maintenance during that two-year time. In addition to the car, the winning teacher receives an award from Zions Bank, season tickets from Hale Centre Theater, a stay at Anniversary Inn, and dinner at Temple Square’s Roof Restaurant.

To nominate a teacher or to learn more about the award, visit BurtBrothers.com/teacher-feature.

About Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Burt Brothers Tire and Service meets customer needs at their nine convenient locations for auto repair in Utah. For more than two decades, they have offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. They specialize in complete bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services.