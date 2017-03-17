Burt Brothers Tire and Service to Exhibit at International Sportsmen’s Expo

Burt Brothers Tire and Service, a leading Utah auto repair company, will display at the International Sportsmen's Expo, showing options for outfitting vehicles for off-road

(PRUnderground) March 16th, 2017

Burt Brothers Tire and Service is a leader in automotive repair along the Wasatch Front in Northern Utah. The family-owned company specializes in everything from alignments and brake repair to wheels and tires. Burt Brothers will exhibit at the 2017 International Sportsmen’s Exposition event, showcasing options for people who love off-roading in their vehicles.

For 41 years, the International Sportsmen’s Exposition has been a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts. Four individual expos are held in cities in the West during the first quarter. Each ISE show features displays from 300 to 600 leading resorts and lodges, boat dealers, outdoor product manufacturers, regional and specialty retailers, hunting and fishing guides and outfitters, national and local conservation organizations, federal and state government agencies, and nonprofit groups. Upcoming expo locations include Salt Lake City, Utah (March 16 to 19) and Scottsdale, Arizona (March 23 to 26).

Burt Brothers will have a booth with multiple vehicles on display. They will show expo shoppers how they can outfit their vehicles for off-roading adventures.

“It is a privilege for Burt Brothers to participate in this prestigious event,” said Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager of Burt Brothers. “Off-roading is a real thrill, but it’s important to make sure that people outfit their vehicle with proper wheels, tires, and suspension for an experience that provides maximum safety and fun.”

Burt Brothers Tire and Service meets customers’ needs at their nine convenient locations for auto repair in Utah. For 26 years, they have offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. They specialize in complete bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services. They also offer a robust selection of tires from the leading brands in the industry. To learn more about the company, visit www.BurtBrothers.com.

About Burt Brothers Tire & Service

