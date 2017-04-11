Burt Brothers Tire and Service to Award a Car to a Utah Teacher in May

Burt Brothers Tire and Service, an auto repair company in Northern Utah, will give a new car to a Utah Teacher chosen through the Teacher Feature program.

Salt Lake City, Utah (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2017

Burt Brothers Tire and Service is a respected auto repair chain in Northern Utah serving nine locations along the Wasatch Front. The family-owned business will give away a car to a Utah educator in conjunction with the 2017 Teacher Feature Awards.

Over the past 25 years, Burt Brothers has built a reputation for having knowledgeable, highly-skilled auto repair shop technicians as well as the most up-to-date tools and equipment. They offer complete bumper-to-bumper automotive service, including alignments, brake repair, tire and wheel service and replacement, and heating and cooling service. The company is committed to serving its loyal customers and to contributing to programs that make communities better.

Burt Brothers is proud to honor Utah’s best teachers as part of the Teacher Feature program sponsored by KSL NewsRadio and Zions Bank. Since 1994, Teacher Feature has highlighted outstanding teachers throughout the state of Utah. A panel of judges from KSL NewsRadio, Zions Bank, and the State Office of Education pick a winner from hundreds of nominating letters.

“Few people help our communities more than good teachers,” said Burt Brothers Operations Manager, Jeremy Burt. “We feel fortunate to be part of this program to recognize outstanding educators who are giving young people the knowledge and confidence to make a difference in today’s world.”

The vehicle will be awarded to the lucky teacher in May. For more details about the 2017 Teacher Feature Awards or to learn more about Burt Brothers Tire and Service, visit www.BurtBrothers.com.

About Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Burt Brothers Tire and Service meets customer needs at their nine convenient locations for auto repair in Utah. For more than two decades, they have offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. They specialize in complete bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services.