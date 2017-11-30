Burt Brothers Tire and Service Attends SEMA Trade Show for Hot, New Auto Trends

Burt Brothers, a leader in tire shops and car repair services along Utah's Wasatch Front, attended the world's top automotive trade event-the SEMA Show.

The SEMA Show is the world’s number one trade event for automotive specialty products. Each fall, the trade show draws thousands of the industry’s best minds and the most cutting edge products to the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. A team from Utah’s Burt Brothers Tire and Service recently attended the SEMA Show as part of its ongoing commitment to offer its customers the most innovative automotive products and services.

Burt Brothers has 10 auto repair shops and tire stores across Utah’s Wasatch Front. The family-owned company attends the SEMA Show each year to stay up on the hottest trends in the automobile industry. This year, over 70,000 domestic and international buyers attended the SEMA show. The event included educational seminars, product demonstrations and a signature New Products Showcase introducing over 3,000 new vehicle parts, tools and components.

“One of our secrets to success is that we are on a continual quest to provide our customers with the safest tires, best-looking wheels and most effective car repair solutions in the industry,” said Burt Brothers Operations Manager, Jeremy Burt. “SEMA is one of the many resources that help us lead in automotive repair in Utah.”

Brothers Wendel and Ron Burt founded Burt Brothers Tire and Service in 1991. The company has established a solid reputation for its highly-skilled technicians and team members, friendly customer service and affordable prices. In addition to offering a huge selection of tires and wheels, Burt Brothers specializes in tire rotations, balancing and alignment, oil changes, heating and cooling services, suspension and brake repair, tire shaving and more.

To make an appointment at any of Burt Brothers’ 10 service locations, visit www.BurtBrothers.com.

