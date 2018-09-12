Burt Brothers Tire and Service Announces Sale of Winter Tires

Burt Brothers Tire and Service encourages Utah drivers to prepare for snowy weather ahead with winter tires.

North Salt Lake, UT (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

Burt Brothers Tire and Service is a chain of family-owned auto repair and tires shops with 10 locations across Utah’s Wasatch Front. The Burt Brothers team is helping Utahns prepare for inclement weather ahead with winter tires to help drivers safely navigate snow and ice.

It is not unheard of for some areas of Utah to have snowfall as early as September. To help drivers get ready, Burt Brothers Tire and Service is offering a broad selection of winter tires as well as tune-up services to prepare cars for winter.

Salt Lake City receives an average of 62.7 inches of snowfall per snow season. The heaviest snowfall ever recorded in a season was 117.3 inches during the winter of 1951-52. The least snowfall in one snow season in the city was 16.6 inches, which was during the 1933-34 snow season.

Snow typically starts falling in the greater Salt Lake area around the first week in November and lasts through mid-April. The earliest snowfall in the areas around Salt Lake City was September 17, 1965, with the latest onset of snow occurring on Christmas Day in 1943.

“Utah is known for having the best snow on earth, but that snow can be treacherous if a vehicle isn’t ready for it,” said Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager of Burt Brothers Tire and Service. “In a snowy state like Utah, it’s best to start preparing well in advance.”

Burt Brothers Tire and Service urges drivers to examine their tire tread frequently to ensure that their tires are safe to drive on and to start shopping for winter tires in the fall season. Drivers should also check road conditions before going out and plan to leave for events and appointments earlier to avoid speeding on snow or ice. The Burt team also advises Utah motorists to keep a winter emergency kit in their car and improve visibility by clearing their vehicle’s windows of snow and ice before getting behind the wheel.

Burt Brothers couples big values with small-town customer service. Their Utah tire stores offer a huge selection of top-of-the-line tires. They also offer alignments, oil change services, brake repair, heating and cooling, and preventive maintenance.

To learn more about Burt Brothers’ 10 locations or to find out about winter tire options, visit www.BurtBrothers.com or call 801-492-6300.

