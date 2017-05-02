Burt Brothers Makes Utah Auto Repair Easier with New Website

Burt Brothers Tire & Service auto repair shops along the Wasatch Front now offer a responsive, interactive website for buying tires and making service appointments.

North Salt Lake, Utah (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2017

Burt Brothers Tire and Service is a chain of family-owned auto repair shops with nine convenient locations along the Wasatch Front in Northern Utah. The company has unveiled a new mobile-friendly website to help customers better navigate their service options.

Burt Brothers’ customers can now use the new interactive website to browse tires for sale at each of the company’s nine locations and to make online purchases. This is especially helpful for busy customers who may not have time to visit the physical auto repair shops to buy tires. Patrons can also use the site to make a wide range of auto repair service appointments.

“For nearly a quarter of a century, Burt Brothers has been providing Utah drivers with outstanding tire and auto repair services at unbeatable prices,” said Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager of Burt Brothers Tire and Service. “By investing in our online service options, we can continue our commitment to offer our customers the highest standard of care.”

In addition to a dynamic online tire inventory, Burt Brothers offers a new responsive blog within their site. The new blog keeps customer up to date on the latest discounts an promotions.

The new website and blog are all built with responsive features, an initiative to increase the company’s ability to be accessible for customers across computers and mobile devices. The improved website allows customers to access the website lightning fast with integrated HTML and CSS improvements for quick page load and a great user experience.

Brothers Wendel and Ron Burt founded Burt Brothers Tire & Service in 1991. Since then, the company has become a leader in automotive repair services along the Wasatch Front, building a reputation for having highly skilled technicians and cutting edge equipment. Burt Brothers offers complete bumper-to-bumper automotive services, including alignments, oil changes, brake repair, preventative maintenance, and heating and cooling service. Burt Brothers also provides a huge selection of tires from the best-known manufacturers in the business.

Northern Utah drivers can count on Burt Brothers Tire & Service for all of their tire and automotive needs. To learn more about the company, browse their inventory, or make a service appointment at the nearest location, visit www.BurtBrothers.com.

About Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Burt Brothers Tire and Service meets customer needs at their nine convenient locations for auto repair in Utah. For more than two decades, they have offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. They specialize in complete bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services.