Burt Brothers Gives Free Car Safety Checks as Utah Drops Inspection Requirements

Utah eliminated mandatory vehicle safety inspections, but Burt Brothers continues to keep drivers safe with free safety checks at 10 Wasatch Front locations.

Highland, UT (PRUnderground) February 12th, 2018

Governor Gary Herbert signed a new law repealing mandatory vehicle safety inspections in Utah as a pre-requisite for annual registration renewal. Only emissions inspections are now required. In recognition of the importance of vehicle safety, however, Burt Brothers Tire and Service will offer free safety checks at the company’s 10 locations along the Wasatch Front.

House Bill 265, sponsored by Rep. Dan McCay, was signed into law and took effect on January 1, 2018. The law eliminated the mandatory vehicle checks based on the belief that today’s vehicles are far safer than they were in the past. McCay pointed out that many vehicles fail the test because of minor problems that are unrelated to vehicle safety.

Burt Brothers believes that even though the state inspections did not always produce intended results, people should still have their cars inspected by knowledgeable professionals on a regular basis. As a result, Burt Brothers Utah auto repair shops will offer free safety inspections at its tire shop and auto repair centers in Northern Utah.

“We don’t want people to think, ‘This inspection isn’t required by law, so I don’t need my vehicle checked over for any safety concerns.’” said Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager of Burt Brothers. “It’s still critical to detect potential problems and perform preventative maintenance to keep you and others safe on the road.”

Burt Brothers’ trained specialists will examine vehicles and recommend needed services. Their non-commission automotive repair service team will then give driver a vehicle report.

“These inspections are done without strings attached,” said Burt. “People will not be obligated in any way to schedule maintenance with our company, but they will at least drive away knowing what actions to take so that they can continue to travel safely in their vehicle.”

Utah is not alone in repealing its compulsory vehicle inspections. Thirty four states had already eliminated the checks, and the U.S. Government Accountability Office pointed out that there is no definitive evidence that mandatory vehicle inspections reduce accidents.

To prevent any maintenance and safety issues, drivers can stop by a Burt Brothers location or schedule an inspection online. Burt Brothers Tire and Service is a leading family-owned chain of tires stores and auto repair shops with 10 Wasatch Front locations.

Brothers Wendel and Ron Burt founded Burt Brothers Tire and Service in 1991. Since then, the company has become an undisputed leader in automotive repair throughout Salt Lake City, offering service and repair for brakes, alignment, heating and cooling, belts and hoses, and transmission plus a huge inventory of top-of-the-line tires. Visit www.BurtBrothers.com or call 801-492-6300 to learn more.

About Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Burt Brothers Tire and Service meets customer needs at their nine convenient locations for auto repair in Utah. For more than two decades, they have offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. They specialize in complete bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services.