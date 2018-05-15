Burt Brothers Auto Repair Shops in Utah Name 2018 Teacher Feature Winner

Utah auto repair store, Burt Brothers Tires & Service, team up with local businesses to award Rupali Munot, a teacher at Oakcrest Elementary, a two-year lease on a car, all expenses paid.

North Salt Lake, UT (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2018

Since 1994, reputable businesses in Utah come together to recognize amazing teachers in the state. From September through June, the winning teachers are announced every Tuesday on Utah’s Morning News. Thousands of nomination letters are reviewed by a panel of judges from Burt Brothers Tire & Service, the State Office of Education, Zions Bank, and KSL NewsRadio. Letters of nominations are submitted in by the community, peers, students, and other interested parties.

Burt Brothers Tire & Services honors the 2018 Teacher Feature winner with recognition and an annual give away of a car. Burt Brothers is proud to announce Rupali Munot as the 2018 Teacher Feature winner.

Utah auto repair stores, Burt Brothers Tires & Services team up with Zions Bank, KSL and other Utah businesses to ensure an unbiased selection of this year’s deserving recipient. The 2018 Teacher Feature winner, Rupali Munot, teaches at Oakcrest Elementary Burt Brothers Tire & Services join the population of Utah in thanking the 2018 Feature Teacher winner for her contributions to the community.

“We acknowledge the valuable contributions of all the teachers in our community to the development of our youth. Your selfless efforts to advance the interests of our youth will always be appreciated. Congratulations, Rupali, and thank you to all the teachers in the State of Utah,” comments Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager at Burt Brothers Tire & Services.

Each Teacher Feature winner receives a two-year lease on a new car, paid entirely by Burt Brothers Tire & Services. The lease on a new car also includes all expenses related to the maintenance of the car during the two-year period. The winning teacher also receives an award from Zions Bank, season tickets from Hale Center Theater, a stay at Anniversary Inn, and dinner at Temple Square’s Roof Restaurant.

To nominate a teacher or to learn more about the award, visit BurtBrothers.com/teacher-feature .

About Burt Brothers Tire & Services

Burt Brothers Tire & Services is the leading family-owned chain of auto repair shops and tire stores across Utah’s Wasatch Front. The company has ten locations across the part of the state that it serves. For more than two decades, the company has offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. The company specializes in bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services. To learn more, visit BurtBrothers.com.

