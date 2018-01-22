Burt Brothers Announces Toyo Tires Direct Sales

Burt Brothers has reached an agreement with leading tire manufacturer Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. to sell the company's tires directly.

Burt Brothers Tire & Service is the Beehive State’s leading family-owned chain of stores and auto repair shops in Utah. Burt Brothers now has 10 locations across the Wasatch Front. To support their growing marketshare, the company has established a new relationship with Toyo Tires that recognizes Burt Brothers as a direct seller.

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. was established in 1966. The company represents over 50 years of quality, innovation, excellence, and performance in the tire industry. The company offers a wide selection of premium tires for almost every make and model of vehicle, including light trucks, SUVs, high-performance cars, and luxury vehicles, and commercial trucks. Many of the company’s tires are built in its state-of-the-art facility in Bartow County, Georgia.

“At Burt Brothers, our goal is to sell our customers the safest, highest quality tires on the market,” said Operations Manager, Jeremy Burt. “Toyo Tires is a highly respected brand, and we are excited to be selling their tires directly.”

In addition to Toyo Tires, Burt Brothers also works directly with:

Goodyear

Dunlop

Kelly

Bridgestone

Firestone

Fuzion

Pirelli

Hankook

Laufenn

Nokian Tyres

TBC Brands

Toyo Tires are now available at Burt Brothers’ 10 locations, including the newest shop in Highland, Utah. To learn more about Burt Brothers’ Utah auto repair locations, make a service appointment, or browse their tire inventory online, visit BurtBrothers.com or call telephone 801-492-6300.

About Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Burt Brothers Tire and Service meets customer needs at their nine convenient locations for auto repair in Utah. For more than two decades, they have offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. They specialize in complete bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services.