Burt Brothers’ 10 Auto Shops to Serve as Salvation Army Angel Tree Locations

The Salvation Army Angel Tree holiday assistance program connects generous individuals or groups with children living in poverty. Across the U.S., donors buy clothing or gifts for 1 million children or “angels” who might otherwise go without Christmas presents. This year, Burt Brothers Tire and Service stores will serve as pickup locations for the Angel Tree program in Northern Utah.

Burt Brothers is a leader in auto repair and tire shops in Utah, with 10 locations across the Wasatch Front. People wishing to participate in the Angel Tree program can visit Burt Brothers’ stores and choose a tag from the Angel Tree. Each tag bears a suggested wish list for a child in need. Donors can purchase and wrap their gifts of toys and apparel and place them under the tree. Event organizers will then deliver the gifts to the children, allowing them to have presents for the holidays.

“Burt Brothers has always been committed to giving back to the community,” said Jeremy Burt, Operations Manager of Burt Brothers. “We are happy to help our community, but to be able to serve kids in need is extra special.”

Brothers Wendel and Ron Burt founded their Utah tire and service chain in 1991. The company provides top-quality products and repair services as well as first-rate customer care. It offers alignments, tire rotations and shaving, suspension repair, brake and engine repair, oil changes, heating and cooling services, and replacement of belts and hoses. The company also offers a huge selection of tires at rates that meet or beat any locally advertised package price.

To donate to the Angel Tree, visit any of the 10 Burt Brothers locations including:

Farmington

Bountiful

Sugar House

Cottonwood

West Jordan

Sandy

Riverton

Highland

Jeremy Ranch

Silver Summit

To learn more about Angel Trees or to make a service appointment, visit www.BurtBrothers.com or call (801) 492-6300.

