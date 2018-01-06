Bun 2 Babe – New Must-Have Guide for Expecting Parents Offering Advice with a Touch of Humor

United States (PRUnderground) January 5th, 2018

Parenting is no easy task – and while many parents are expected to attain all of the information and knowledge on their own, it is not wrong to receive help from a comprehensive and well-written guide to assist one in this endeavor. This is why Charlotte Ryan B.Sc. Hon., B.Ed., Ma, author and mother of four has written her new guide called Bun 2 Babe.

Bun 2 Babe is a guide that is designed to not only be easy to understand but also is highly informative for parents and people who are just about to have their first ever new-born. Complete with practical tips, personal experiences and extracts of humor and hilarity, this guide covers every phase of parentage – from pregnancy to birth and everything that comes ahead.

The tone of the guide is quite casual, and it feels as if the author is a close friend giving advice based on her own experiences with kids. Bun 2 Babe ensures that every single intricate detail about raising newborns is discussed. This means things like what one must buy, what they must avoid, what they should take to the hospital, and what to expect are all mentioned in detail.

The topics that are discussed range from postnatal care and caution to things like breastfeeding and bottle feeding, along with burping and dealing with angry babies! However, that’s just a few of the many issues and subjects that are covered in Bun 2 Babe. The comprehensive guide is brimming with information, advice and tips for parents to utilize fully and make the burden and responsibility of being a parent quite easier.

The author, Charlotte Ryan is quite well-versed with all the ins-and-outs of being a parent, having raised four kids of her own. She wishes to transfer her knowledge and skills to other parents out there through her new guide.

About Charlotte Ryan

A teacher of special education, Charlotte Ryan earned her master’s at the University of Toronto. This is also where she wrote her thesis on the teaching science through movement. Ryan and her husband are parents of four children who are under the age of 9.

This has allowed her to gain a massive amount of knowledge and expertise that are involved in raising kids. She has thus collected and comprehensively placed the most imperative of these skills in her new guide Bun 2 Babe. For more information: www.bun2babe.com.