Building Momentum: LeanLaw Hires Director of Marketing

LeanLaw, a software and IT service company for law firms, announces the addition of, Derrick Hicks as Director of Marketing. Hicks will manage all aspects of the LeanLaw’s marketing activities including marketing strategy, branding, design and execution.

Prior to joining LeanLaw, Hicks has worked for two of Treasure Valley’s most successful startups: as SEO Manager and Senior Marketing Manager for Bodybuilding.com and as Online Marketing Director for TSheets.

LeanLaw CEO Gary Allen emphasizes, “We couldn’t be more excited about Derrick joining LeanLaw. He’s a perfect fit culturally and his digital marketing skills and data-driven focus are exactly what we need to take the company to the next level. We are ready to rock and roll!”

As part of the executive leadership team, Hicks will lead the strategy and execution for all marketing activities and channels. Hicks will also work closely with the engineering and services leads, developing and optimizing the customer journey.

“I don’t think I could feel more honored to be joining such a stellar team here at LeanLaw,” declares Hicks. “Their passion for making something truly great for the customers they serve and the desire to make data driven decisions is something I can absolutely get behind. I can’t wait to be a part of building something great and seeing LeanLaw become one of the top businesses in the Treasure Valley! And they promised to bring in a Foosball table to the office.”

Source:

www.leanlaw.co

888-882-3017

About LeanLaw

LeanLaw was established in 2015 to ensure that every lawyer has a lean practice – that means overhead of 20% or less of revenue. LeanLaw offers software and tech coaching and services to help lawyers recapture the love of practicing law.