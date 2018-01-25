BuilderAll Launches One-Stop-Shop System To Streamline Marketing & Swell Sales Online

Taking the mystery out of building an online presence that converts to tangible sales, BuilderAll changes the game with a simplistic yet comprehensive platform that makes pros out of newbies.

Who wants to sell more, make more money, build better websites, smarter sales funnels, and up the overall ante on branding across multiple devices? Answer: entrepreneurs. But, small businesses have to carve out time to automate key things like e-mail marketing, blog building, animated videos, SEO, social media integration, and CRM to generate more leads. Overwhelmed much? Enter, BuilderAll. They’re the new game-changing platform that gives entrepreneurs a leg up. With all the builders and all the online tools a user would ever need to grow their business, the platform comes to the digital age rescue. Responsive website and enviable sales funnels on tap, anyone?

Simply put, BuilderAll is a complete system used to generate sales for entrepreneurs every single day – even while they sleep.

“Our goal is to make online marketing accessible to everyone. Until now it’s been incredibly intimidating and expensive. BuilderAll is one single, smart platform with one low price and no complicated setups or coding. We’ve given small business owners a break,” a representative of BuilderAll said of the user-friendly digital marketing platform.

So picture it, one solution for one nominal fee that creates professional websites, sales funnels, and landing and capture pages and sends thousands of emails on schedule through an autoresponder campaign system. It creates optimized blogs, banners, webinars, online stores, and three-dimensional floating media. It even wrangles Facebook. BuilderAll will create Facebook squeeze pages designed specifically to route leads from a Facebook page directly to a presentation, product, or advertised service.

With an almost too good to be true approach, when it comes to building an online presence, BuilderAll literally builds all. Succinctly, the platform’s features include a drag and drop website builder, an email marketing platform and a blog builder. It houses an animated video creator, Design Studio mockup feature, a presentation builder, an SEO on-page report tool and lead capture tools. It can build apps, integrate social media networks, give browser notifications, and encompass a click/heat map feature. Leaving nothing out, it teaches users how to use it with simple to understand online training sessions. This, dear reader, is the BuilderAll feature shortlist.

BuilderAll began in 2011 to help generate real online results for companies worldwide via one complete and comprehensive platform. With digital marketing and entrepreneurship top of mind, BuilderAll is a division of eBusiness4us, Inc. which was founded in the USA by Brazilian entrepreneur, Erick Salgado.