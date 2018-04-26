BTS – Bangtan Boys Tickets for Floor Seats, General Admission GA Tickets at Ticket Down w/Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap BTS – Bangtan Boys floor seats and general admission tickets (GA) for all tour dates, add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT to save.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic BTS – Bangtan Boys tickets in conjunction with their 2018 tour. The ultra-popular South Korean boy band, BTS Bangtan Boys thrilled their fans around the world today with the announcement of their 2018 “Love Yourself” tour. They have announced tour dates in 11 different cities in the following countries: North America, Europe and Asia. They have also promised that more shows will be announced in conjunction with this exciting tour.

This tour is in support of their upcoming album next month entitled “Love Yourself: Tear.” This album is expected to be released on May 18th. Their 2018 tour will begin with a two-night gig in South Korea on August 25th and 26th. From their home country, BTS will jet over the Pacific to Los Angeles, CA for 3 shows at the Staples Center the first week in September.

Their concert schedule in North America includes tour dates in: Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center; Oakland, CA at the Oracle Arena; Fort Worth, TX at the Fort Worth Convention Center; Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre; Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center; Chicago, IL at the United Center and London, England at the O2 Arena,

BTS – Bangtan Boys Love Yourself Tour Dates:

Seoul, South Korea – August 25 and 26 at the Olympic Stadium

Los Angeles, California – September 5, 6 and 8 at Staples Center

Oakland, California – September 12 at Oracle Arena

Fort Worth, Texas – September 15, 16 at the Fort Worth – Convention Center

Hamilton, Ontario – September 20, 22 and 23 at First Ontario Centre

Newark, New Jersey – September 28 and 29 at Prudential Center

Chicago, Illinois – October 2 and 3 at United Center

London, England – October 9 and 10 at The O2 Arena

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – October 13 at the Ziggo Dome

Berlin, Germany – October 16 and 17 at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Paris, France- October 19 and 20 at Accorhotels Arena

