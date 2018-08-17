BTS – Bangtan Boys Tickets at Citi Field in New York, NY at Ticket Down w/Field Seats and Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap BTS – Bangtan Boys field seats at Citi Field (NYC) and general admission tickets (GA). Add discount/coupon/promo code CONCERT for savings.

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic BTS – Bangtan Boys tickets at Citi Field in conjunction with their 2018 tour. The extremely popular South Korean boy band, BTS Bangtan Boys, has recently announced that they will be performing live at the home field of the New York Mets, Citi Field, on Saturday, October 6th.

They will be touring during September and October in conjunction with their blockbuster tour “Love Yourself: Tear.” They will be releasing a new album on August 24th entitled Love Yourself: Answer.

BTS – Bangtan Boys Love Yourself North American Tour Dates:

Los Angeles, California – September 5, 6, 8, 9 at Staples Center

Oakland, California – September 12 at Oracle Arena

Fort Worth, Texas – September 15, 16 at the Fort Worth – Convention Center

Hamilton, Ontario – September 20, 22 and 23 at First Ontario Centre

Newark, New Jersey – September 28 and 29 at Prudential Center

Chicago, Illinois – October 2 and 3 at United Center

New York, New York (NYC) – October 6 at Citi Field

Major League Baseball’s Mets have enjoyed the home field advantage of Citi Field since it opened in 2009. The venue is primarily used for baseball but has also been used for numerous sporting and entertainment events. International soccer matches have brought thousands of fans to the venue and legendary musical acts like Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Dave Matthews Band, and Foo Fighters have wowed fans here.

