Bryan Honda Seeking Employees for Positions at Cutting-Edge Dealership

Local dealership is looking for employees interested in leveraging digital marketing for success in the automotive industry

(PRUnderground) March 10th, 2017

The team at Bryan Honda is now seeking employees to join their journey into the new age of automotive marketing and sales.

Bryan Honda is leading the way for automotive marketing by leveraging cutting-edge digital marketing and is the first in the industry to concentrate on digital marketing in such a way. New employees will be trained in this area, therefore adding to their repertoire in the automotive industry.

“At Bryan Honda, we thrive on inspiring pride among our team members and envy among our competitors,” said Rico Glover, Chief Digital Officer at Bryan Honda.

Bryan Honda was among the first dealerships to recognize the marketing shift happening within the automotive sector when he hired a chief digital officer. While industries such as real estate, retail, investments, and music have seen the power of digital marketing, the automotive industry as a whole has been slow to awaken and react.

Recently at Google NYC, Glover noticed digital training at the dealership level. “It doesn’t matter if you have the fastest car in the world if the driver can’t drive it. For most professions, uniformed training and continuing education is in place, yet the automotive industry – the second largest purchase most Americans will make – has no standard training for digital marketing.”

Bryan Honda is changing the way by pioneering digital marketing training. One of the mandatory requirements for all new hires at Bryan Honda is to complete the 8 core digital marketing disciplines.

The dealership is now seeking employees looking to be part of an environment that is entrepreneurial while nurturing development and building on unique talents. Employees receive competitive compensation and benefits packages, as well as community outreach opportunities, career training, development and mentorship packages, individualized training, discount programs, and more.

More information can be found at http://bryan-honda.automotohr.com.

About Bryan Honda

Bryan Honda is located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and proudly serves the surrounding area with a strong commitment to customer service in every aspect of the car buying process. Bryan Honda offers a wide selection of vehicles and a knowledgeable team who strive to deliver a seamless, hassle-free experience to everyone who walks onto the lot.